Russell Westbrook and James Harden put forth historically-incredible numbers this past season. As a result, NBA fans were treated to witnessing some of the most memorable individual performances in recent memory, not only on a game-by-game basis, but on a cumulative one.

Finishing first and second in the NBA MVP voting, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets superstars were relied on to carry their teams to the playoffs, and both came through in big ways.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, breaking Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record in the process. He boasted an elite Player Efficiency Rating (PER) of 30.6 and accounted for 13.1 win shares for the Thunder in the process.

Harden was similarly dominant, posting 29.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game for the Rockets. He also had an elite PER of 27.4 and accounted for a remarkable 15.0 win shares. While he didn't win the MVP award, he was right in the mix all season long.

Anyone who watched either star take the court last season understood that they were both the focal points of their respective teams on the offensive end. However, one statistic in particular proves just how much of a gap there was between them and the next highest-volume ball-handler in the league.

Westbrook touched the ball 8,061 times last season. Harden touched the ball 8,036 times. The next player on the list: Kemba Walker with 6,961 touches.

In other words, Westbrook and Harden touched the ball a thousand times more than any other player in the Association did last season. That’s an astounding number that it indicative of the historic nature of their campaigns.

Additionally, Harden possessed the ball for 723 minutes, which led the NBA, while Westbrook came in second with 718 minutes. John Wall came in third, holding the ball for 691 minutes.

Rounding out the top five in terms of touches was Wall (6,885) and LeBron James (6,567).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (6,547), T.J. McConnell (6,540), Damian Lillard (6,434), Isaiah Thomas (6,434) and Dennis Schroder (6,434) made up the rest of the top 10. McConnell was the surprising name on the list, as he manned the point for the rebuilding Philadelphia 76ers last year.

Both Westbrook and Harden have gained reinforcements in an effort to contend with the Golden State Warriors next season. Therefore, the 2016-2017 season might go down as an anomaly in the stat books, given the clear reliance that both clubs had on their lone superstars. But, if needed, both players showed last season that they can serve as the clear go-to player on nearly every possession.