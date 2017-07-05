The Dallas Mavericks selected explosive point guard Dennis Smith Jr. out of NC State with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Posting 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 34.8 minutes per game in his one-and-done freshman season with the Wolfpack, Smith wowed scouts with his dynamic athleticism at the college level.

Since he broke onto the scene as a potential No. 1 overall pick while impressing in the collegiate ranks, Smith established himself as perhaps the most athletic player in this year’s draft class, even drawing comparisons to Russell Westbrook along the way.

His vertical jump was measured at a preposterous 48 inches and he’s 6’3” with a similar frame to Westbrook’s.

While Smith clearly has a lot to live up to if he’s going to be the next Brodie, he believes the comparison is a logical one to make.

“I believe it translates well,” the 19-year-old Smith proclaimed during his introductory press conference with the Dallas media via Earl K. Sneed of mavs.com. “Russell Westbrook is super athletic, and that’s a guy I watch a lot of. And he dominated this year. He had a great year, and I think that’s largely due to how athletic he is compared to other point guards. I believe I can be similar to that, in terms of above-average athleticism. … Russell Westbrook is just relentless. He attacks at every opportunity, and he competes every possession.”

Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson is also a huge fan of Smith’s next-level athleticism.

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding Dennis Smith to the roster,” Nelson said. “He’s an electric young player with tons of potential. Obviously, he’s young and minutes are earned in this league, but his skillset is rare. I think he’ll be a terrific fit. He’s a pick-and-roll player with big-time athleticism and tons of potential. And I think with [Mavs coach Rick Carlisle] and specifically the system that we play, it’s a really, really good fit. This was the guy that we were after. And if we had drafted a lot higher, he was the guy that we had circled. A strange set of circumstances panned out, a surprise pick or two, and we got our guy. So, again, positionally it fits.”

Not only does Smith have a sky-high potential, but he also filled a need for the Mavericks, who posted a 33-49 record and struggled at the point guard spot all season long.

“Really, the big hole was at point guard. He fits in really well with our guys, our chemistry and where we’re going. We think he can be a nice building block in our retool. And with Dirk specifically, he and Dirk in the pick-and-roll is exciting to think about. So, we think it’s really good in the here and now. It gives us a building block to move forward with, and we are just excited,” Nelson explained.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban not only praised the rookie’s athleticism, but also his cerebral approach to the game.

“There’s a lot of kids that will come in, and just because they’ve been so much better physically and athletically than everybody at the different levels they’ve competed at they don’t really take the cerebral approach. Knowing that Dennis likes to watch film, knowing that he likes to learn, I think that’s going to be the difference maker,” Cuban remarked.

He went on, “… we can watch him athletically, but it’s how he approaches the game, it’s his cerebral approach to the game and his willingness and desire to learn that makes the difference between a guy with All-Star potential and somebody that actually reaches that potential. So, we’re hoping when he walks on the court, I’m not going to say who he compared himself to with a jump shot, but hopefully he has that kind of rookie year.”

Of the many rookies that will receive major opportunities right out of the gates, Smith is a name to remember. If he even resembles the player that Westbrook evolved into, Dallas might have gotten an absolute steal at No. 9.