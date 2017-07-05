GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

AJ Styles will collide with Kevin Owens one more time (©Twitter @IStanAJStyles).

AJ Styles becomes #1 contender for the US Title

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown provided fans with a new title match to look forward to, and a lot of American patriotism.

While America celebrated it's independence Day, native Canadian Kevin Owens awaited news of who will challenge him for the United States Championship.

Battling it out

It was announced last week that there would be a battle royal to determine a new #1 contender for Owens' title and to establish who would challenge at Battleground in three weeks time.

As Smackdown started on Tuesday, both AJ Styles and Chad Gable were in Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan's office.

Bryan revealed that he has received complaints from Owens that he has beaten both men and that they shouldn't be in the battle royal.

Bryan actually agreed with the Champion and put both men in a singles match, with the winner earning the right to enter the battle royal.

Styles would claim the win over the former Smackdown Live Tag Team champion but Gable more than made a strong showing.

It would be Styles advancing to the main event though where he was certainly amongst the favourites to win the chance to face Owens.

It would come down to two fan favourites as AJ Styles and Sami Zayn would battle to eliminate each other.

The match changed when Zayn went to deliver the Helluva Kick to Styles - who moved and Zayn's own momentum took him over the top rope and almost to the floor.

Styles capitalised and would deliver the Pele kick to Zayn to officially eliminate the underdog from the underground and seal his ticket to Battleground.

Styles would pay the price for his success though as Owens would then attack his new #1 contender until Styles was able to fend him off and even grab the title belt.

Battleground shaping up

With three weeks to go until the Smackdown exclusive show Battleground, the event is really beginning to take shape.

The Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal is the clear main event.

Matches like Styles vs Owens, The Usos vs the New Day for the Tag Team titles and John Cena vs Rusev in a flag match should all guarantee an entertaining night for the fans.

WWE

