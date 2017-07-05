Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

De’Aaron Fox addresses rivalry with Lonzo Ball

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On March 24, De’Aaron Fox scored 39 points on 13-of-20 shooting for the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, leading his team to victory.

On the receiving end of his beatdown was fellow freshman standout Lonzo Ball, who got an up-close-and-personal look at Fox’s dynamic skill set in the March Madness battle of the college powerhouses.

As you can imagine, LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s dad and CEO of the Big Baller Brand, immediately defended his son, despite the fact that Fox clearly outplayed him.

“No one is going to take De’Aaron Fox over [Lonzo] because of one game,” LaVar said, per ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman. “It’s about your body of work, and people know what he can do.”

That led to Fox’s father Aaron hitting back at LaVar’s comments, via Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams:

2017 NBA Draft

“My son already ate his ass up twice,” he said. “[LaVar] can say what he wants to say. I just tell him to go back and watch the film. That’s it. All that yap, yap, yapping, I don’t even got to respond to that. We played them twice. Twice his son got outplayed. I always tell [De’Aaron], let your game speak for it. You ain’t got to talk. You ain’t got to fuss.”

Therefore, a rivalry was formed between Lonzo and De’Aaron in the media, even though the two seemingly don’t have a real beef (even if their fathers do).

“We’re cool. We talk to each other. We text,” Fox told Fanrag Sports’ Thomas Duffy last month. “I’m actually cool with his younger brothers (LiAngelo and LaMelo), too, so it’s fine. The rivalry is really just on the court. Off the court we’re… we don’t hate each other. But on the court, of course we’re gonna go at each other. That’s just us being competitors.”

UCLA v Kentucky

Hoops isn’t the only thing that the two college stars talk about, either.

“A lot of times we talk, it’s not about basketball. I have this custom PS4 controller, and LaMelo (the Chino Hills High School star and the youngest Ball brother) asked me to get him one. It glows in the dark and stuff. And Melo wanted one, so he reached out,” Fox said.

Ball was taken No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers while Fox was selected No. 5 and went to the Sacramento Kings. Therefore, the two will both be in the Pacific Division and will square off a minimum of four times in the upcoming season. But, don’t expect any fireworks or disrespect.

UCLA v Kentucky

“We don’t hate each other, that’s the thing. But I’m fine with it. Sometimes it’s good to have a friendly rivalry. There’s never been anything wrong with it. You see it with LeBron and KD (Kevin Durant). There’s never anything wrong with that," Fox noted.

While the media will hype up their matchups, it seems as though the intense rivalry narrative put forth isn’t accurate.

Topics:
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Sacramento Kings
NBA Draft

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Ex-WWE executive reveals if Triple H & Shawn Michaels buried CM Punk

Ex-WWE executive reveals if Triple H & Shawn Michaels buried CM Punk

The reason Jurgen Klopp decided not to sign Alexandre Lacazette [Echo]

The reason Jurgen Klopp decided not to sign Alexandre Lacazette [Echo]

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

Keylor Navas explains why he wouldn't want to sign Lionel Messi for Real Madrid

Keylor Navas explains why he wouldn't want to sign Lionel Messi for Real Madrid

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again