On March 24, De’Aaron Fox scored 39 points on 13-of-20 shooting for the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, leading his team to victory.

On the receiving end of his beatdown was fellow freshman standout Lonzo Ball, who got an up-close-and-personal look at Fox’s dynamic skill set in the March Madness battle of the college powerhouses.

As you can imagine, LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s dad and CEO of the Big Baller Brand, immediately defended his son, despite the fact that Fox clearly outplayed him.

“No one is going to take De’Aaron Fox over [Lonzo] because of one game,” LaVar said, per ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman. “It’s about your body of work, and people know what he can do.”

That led to Fox’s father Aaron hitting back at LaVar’s comments, via Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams:

“My son already ate his ass up twice,” he said. “[LaVar] can say what he wants to say. I just tell him to go back and watch the film. That’s it. All that yap, yap, yapping, I don’t even got to respond to that. We played them twice. Twice his son got outplayed. I always tell [De’Aaron], let your game speak for it. You ain’t got to talk. You ain’t got to fuss.”

Therefore, a rivalry was formed between Lonzo and De’Aaron in the media, even though the two seemingly don’t have a real beef (even if their fathers do).

“We’re cool. We talk to each other. We text,” Fox told Fanrag Sports’ Thomas Duffy last month. “I’m actually cool with his younger brothers (LiAngelo and LaMelo), too, so it’s fine. The rivalry is really just on the court. Off the court we’re… we don’t hate each other. But on the court, of course we’re gonna go at each other. That’s just us being competitors.”

Hoops isn’t the only thing that the two college stars talk about, either.

“A lot of times we talk, it’s not about basketball. I have this custom PS4 controller, and LaMelo (the Chino Hills High School star and the youngest Ball brother) asked me to get him one. It glows in the dark and stuff. And Melo wanted one, so he reached out,” Fox said.

Ball was taken No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers while Fox was selected No. 5 and went to the Sacramento Kings. Therefore, the two will both be in the Pacific Division and will square off a minimum of four times in the upcoming season. But, don’t expect any fireworks or disrespect.

“We don’t hate each other, that’s the thing. But I’m fine with it. Sometimes it’s good to have a friendly rivalry. There’s never been anything wrong with it. You see it with LeBron and KD (Kevin Durant). There’s never anything wrong with that," Fox noted.

While the media will hype up their matchups, it seems as though the intense rivalry narrative put forth isn’t accurate.