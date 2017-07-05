Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

‘Once a blue, always a blue.’

That was the message Wayne Rooney once displayed underneath his Everton shirt as a youngster.

And it seems Rooney’s career will go full circle with The Sun reporting that he will return to Goodison Park by the end of this week.

Article continues below

Rooney was getting ready to leave for the USA on Sunday with his Manchester United teammates but has now been withdrawn from the tour.

Sources close to both clubs say the deal is happening with a United spokesman saying that the deal was “all but done.”

Article continues below

It was 13 years ago that Rooney swapped Merseyside for Manchester in a £26.5 million move. During that time, Rooney has become United’s record goalscorer, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League title in the meantime.

But now, Rooney is returning ‘home’ after he said ‘yes’ to the deal after a summer break with wife Coleen and other members of his family.

United are willing to allow Rooney to leave on a free, despite having two years remaining on his contract - providing he doesn’t ask that the final two years on his contract are paid up.

And it’s expected he will earn £250,000-per-week at the Toffees on a two-year deal, with an option of a further year.

£250,000-per-week for a 31-year-old who appeared to struggle whenever he featured in the Premier League last season!?



It's fair to say many football fans on Twitter don't agree with that figure. Check out the reaction:

Twitter reacts to Rooney's wages

Giroud to Goodison

But Rooney won’t be the only forward arriving at Goodison in the coming days.

The same report also suggests that Olivier Giroud will also sign for Everton as they attempt to replace Romelu Lukaku, who is set to sign for Chelsea.

It’s believed that Rooney would play in a number 10 role, while Giroud will take Lukaku’s role as the main striker.

Everton scout, Carlo Jacomuzzi, has pretty much confirmed the deal for Giroud by telling Italian radio: “We’re signing Giroud for £20m. It’s a bargain compared to the £22m Napoli asked us for Duvan Zapata.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms