GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Rooney.

Wayne Rooney agrees deal to sign for Everton - and will earn massive wages

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

‘Once a blue, always a blue.’

That was the message Wayne Rooney once displayed underneath his Everton shirt as a youngster.

And it seems Rooney’s career will go full circle with The Sun reporting that he will return to Goodison Park by the end of this week.

Article continues below

Rooney was getting ready to leave for the USA on Sunday with his Manchester United teammates but has now been withdrawn from the tour.

Sources close to both clubs say the deal is happening with a United spokesman saying that the deal was “all but done.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Ex-WWE executive reveals if Triple H & Shawn Michaels buried CM Punk

Ex-WWE executive reveals if Triple H & Shawn Michaels buried CM Punk

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

It was 13 years ago that Rooney swapped Merseyside for Manchester in a £26.5 million move. During that time, Rooney has become United’s record goalscorer, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League title in the meantime.

But now, Rooney is returning ‘home’ after he said ‘yes’ to the deal after a summer break with wife Coleen and other members of his family.

United are willing to allow Rooney to leave on a free, despite having two years remaining on his contract - providing he doesn’t ask that the final two years on his contract are paid up.

Everton v Villarreal - Pre Season Friendly

And it’s expected he will earn £250,000-per-week at the Toffees on a two-year deal, with an option of a further year.

£250,000-per-week for a 31-year-old who appeared to struggle whenever he featured in the Premier League last season!?

It's fair to say many football fans on Twitter don't agree with that figure. Check out the reaction:

Twitter reacts to Rooney's wages

Giroud to Goodison

But Rooney won’t be the only forward arriving at Goodison in the coming days.

The same report also suggests that Olivier Giroud will also sign for Everton as they attempt to replace Romelu Lukaku, who is set to sign for Chelsea.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

It’s believed that Rooney would play in a number 10 role, while Giroud will take Lukaku’s role as the main striker.

Everton scout, Carlo Jacomuzzi, has pretty much confirmed the deal for Giroud by telling Italian radio: “We’re signing Giroud for £20m. It’s a bargain compared to the £22m Napoli asked us for Duvan Zapata.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Paul Scholes
Everton
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

The crucial date that will decide Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future [AS]

The crucial date that will decide Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future [AS]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again