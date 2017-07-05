GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Messi.

Lionel Messi agrees new Barcelona contract - and has a massive release clause

It’s been a pretty hectic couple of days for Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in their hometown of Rosario on Friday with as many as 260 guests in attendance.

But before he could enjoy his honeymoon in the Caribbean, Messi had some business to take care of.

Spanish outlet AS reported that Messi flew back to Barcelona the morning after his wedding to negotiate the final details of his contract.

"The player intends to remain at the club, and has been buoyed by the effort that those upstairs at Barcelona have put in to his contract renewal," the report said.

"If Messi previously had doubts about remaining at Barca, they have now dissipated. He is firmly committed to the club where he has spent his entire professional career."

And it seems AS were right.

That’s because, according to Marca, Messi and Barca have finally come to an agreement to renew his contract with the Catalan club until 2021, with a further one-year option.

But if any clubs want to sign the 30-year-old, they will have to meet his incredible €300 million release clause. Yeah, we don’t think that is going to happen anytime soon.

Barcelona v Eibar - La Liga

Messi is now enjoying his honeymoon and will put pen to paper next week when he returns to training.

With Messi’s future sorted, they can now focus on bringing in new players as they look to wrestle the La Liga and Champions League trophies back from Real Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde has already moved to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton for around £10.2 million but is still looking to strengthen his squad.

Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou but the Ligue 1 club appear very reluctant to sell.

Topics:
Neymar
Football
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Gerard Pique
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

