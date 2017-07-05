GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Who Arsene Wenger will make a move for after signing Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal fans can be pretty pleased with their transfer activity so far this season.

The Gunners have already snapped up left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer and are on the brink of officially confirming a £52 million deal for Alexandre Lacazette after he completed his medical on Tuesday.

The fact that they have kept hold of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Oil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a positive - although there is still plenty of time for the trio to leave the club with just 12 months remaining on their contracts.

But Arsene Wenger isn’t willing to stop there. The Frenchman has a tough task to get the north Londoners back into the Champions League and will need to spend big to do so.

So, after securing Lacazette, who is Wenger targeting next?

Arsenal's next target

Well, according to the Mirror, he wants to bring in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, with Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez as a back-up option.

But there’s a big problem - the Ligue 1 club have quoted a staggering £80 million price tag.

Monaco v Valencia - UEFA Champions League: Qualifying Round Play Off Second Leg

Wenger is highly unlikely to pay that much for the 21-year-old winger so, unless the two clubs reach a compromise, Lemar won’t be arriving at the Emirates.

However, Wenger has given up on Kylian Mbappe in the hope that will ease Monaco’s stubbornness on Lemar.

Back-up option

But if Monaco insist on £80 million, then Arsenal will turn to former PFA Player of the Year, Mahrez.

At the end of the season, Mahrez released a statement explaining why he wanted to leave the Foxes this summer.

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

“Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club I feel now is the time for me to move on,” he said.

So it looks as though Wenger will try and make a move for Lemar once Lacazette is signed, sealed and delivered. If that doesn’t work out, then he will turn to Mahrez.

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Premier League
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Jack Wilshere
Theo Walcott

