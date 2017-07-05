Liverpool fans were delighted with the club's recent club record signing of Mohamed Salah but one former club legend is not so convinced.

The lightning quick 25-year-old Egyptian winger joined the Reds in a £37m deal from Roma, beating Andy Carroll to the tag of 'the most expensive signing in the club's history'.

Salah signed for Chelsea from Basel in 2014 but managed to make just six Premier League starts before being shipped out to Italy.

Spells at Fiorentina and Roma have helped the skilful winger regain his reputation as an opponent to be fearful of.

Hamann questions Klopp's transfer activity

Despite all the excitement amongst Liverpool fans surrounding Salah's transfer, one club legend isn't even sure the winger will be in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Dietmar Hamann is considered a very popular man in Liverpool, having spent seven years at Anfield between 1999-2006.

The retired German midfielder famously came on at half-time of the 2005 Champions League final with Liverpool trailing AC Milan 3-0.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann claimed Klopp should be signing players in weaker positions, such as left-back.

“I’m not really sure what to expect from Salah," admitted Didi Hamann.

“It’s clear he’s a very capable player, but we’ve seen it in recent years that some of the best players came to the Premier League and couldn’t adapt to it.

“So as much as I’m excited to have him, I’m also a bit cautious.

“That position is also probably the strongest part of Liverpool’s team. With Coutinho, Lallana, Mane and Firmino already there, I don’t think it’s a forgone conclusion he [Salah] will play.

“There are other areas in that Liverpool team that need addressing – you look at left-back, centre back, centre midfielder and in goal – there are three or four positions that still need addressing and I would have rather seen them addressed before another winger came in.”

Hamann may have a point. If Salah fails to impress early in his Liverpool career, he could find himself relegated to the bench just like he was at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's goalkeeper situation remains something of a joke whilst questions certainly linger over James Milner's ability as a first choice left-back.

Questioning Klopp may not enhance his popularity amongst the Liverpool fan base but Hamann does raise some valid points.

