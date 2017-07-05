Atletico Madrid must feel a little hard-done-by this summer.

Their La Liga rivals are pursuing some huge targets; Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona are hoping to bag Marco Verratti.

All the while, the Rojiblancos suffer under a transfer ban that has already cost them Alexandre Lacazette, who intended to move to the Spanish capital prior to agreeing his imminent switch to Arsenal.

On a more positive note, at least Atleti are in a great position to sign Diego Costa.

The striker wants out of Chelsea. Antonio Conte has no interest in keeping him, and told him as much with a blunt text message at the start of the summer.

Roman Abramovich will have been awaiting a bidding war, but unfortunately for the Blues' owner, that's just not going to materialise.

The Spanish international was a target for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, but the culture shock involved in a move to the Far East does not appeal to him.

That leaves Atletico as the only real option, which puts them in a great position.

According to the Mirror, Diego Simeone plans to take full advantage of the situation by offering a measly £22million for the 28-year-old.

Not only would Chelsea lose their top scorer in that scenario, they'd be selling him for a good £50m less than the fee Tianjin are willing to pay.

Chelsea just want him gone

Yet, as the player has two years left on his contract, he can play hardball if he wants to and refuse to go to China.

Conte will not want him hanging around the training ground being a disruptive influence, which is probably the best way of describing Costa on a good day.

More pertinently, they need the controversial star to leave so they can start making progress on a deal to replace him with Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

It seems a little strange that Costa is willing to join Atletico and not play until January of next year, as per the terms of their embargo.

For Simeone, though, it's a great sign of Costa's commitment to re-joining a club where he scored 43 goals in 94 appearances.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will accept such a derisory offer from Atletico, but the reality is that they haven't been left with much choice.

