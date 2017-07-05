Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both through to the second round at Wimbledon after both their opponents withdrew due to injury, and so, cutting the game short, much to the dismay of the centre court crowd.

Federer was leading 6-3, 3-0 against Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov until he retired with an ankle injury just 43 minutes into the encounter.

Of course, Federer had a clear grip on the match as Dolgopolov struggled throughout.

As for Djokovic, who is seeded second in this year's Championship, he went through after his opponent Martin Klizan pulled out with a calf strain with the score at 6-2, 2-0.

The match was only 40 minutes long as a result.

After the two matches, both the Serbian and the Swiss were quick to question the rules regarding retirements in tennis, wondering whether the organisation should allow replacements to come in, but it was a conversation had between Djokovic and Federer in the dressing room which was amusing.

After both matches were cut short, Djokovic revealed: "It’s really odd that Roger’s result and my result more or less was the same.

"We had a little joke about it in the locker room, saying we should maybe play a practice set on the Centre Court, have the crowd stay. But they had another match."

Clearly the crowd was disappointed after witnessing both games being cut short, but crowd favourite Roger Federer's admitted it was great to be back playing at centre court, albeit for a short matter of time.

Both Klizan and Dolgopolov have had a long history of injuries, and so perhaps it didn't come as a surprise that they both had to pull out.

Federer praised his opponent after the game, however, acknowledging that he was struggling for fitness coming into the tournament and had tried his best to pull through.

However, for Federer and Djokovic, it is just another win to their incredible Wimbledon record, and they will both look to foucus on their second round ties.

Many people feel that Federer, who is seeded three for the tournament, is the clear favourite for the Wimbledon title having won the Australian Open earlier in the year, yet will no doubt face fierce competition from long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

Former world number one Djokovic, who is seeded second ahead of Federer, has perhaps slightly slipped under the radar with his form dipping.

He is yet to win a title this year, and will surely want to use Wimbledon as an opportunity to silence his critics.

