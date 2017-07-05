GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Wimbledon got underway on Monday.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic shared a joke yesterday after both their matches were cut short

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both through to the second round at Wimbledon after both their opponents withdrew due to injury, and so, cutting the game short, much to the dismay of the centre court crowd.

Federer was leading 6-3, 3-0 against Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov until he retired with an ankle injury just 43 minutes into the encounter.

Of course, Federer had a clear grip on the match as Dolgopolov struggled throughout.

Article continues below

As for Djokovic, who is seeded second in this year's Championship, he went through after his opponent Martin Klizan pulled out with a calf strain with the score at 6-2, 2-0.

The match was only 40 minutes long as a result.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Ex-WWE executive reveals if Triple H & Shawn Michaels buried CM Punk

Ex-WWE executive reveals if Triple H & Shawn Michaels buried CM Punk

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

After the two matches, both the Serbian and the Swiss were quick to question the rules regarding retirements in tennis, wondering whether the organisation should allow replacements to come in, but it was a conversation had between Djokovic and Federer in the dressing room which was amusing.

After both matches were cut short, Djokovic revealed: "It’s really odd that Roger’s result and my result more or less was the same.

"We had a little joke about it in the locker room, saying we should maybe play a practice set on the Centre Court, have the crowd stay. But they had another match."

Clearly the crowd was disappointed after witnessing both games being cut short, but crowd favourite Roger Federer's admitted it was great to be back playing at centre court, albeit for a short matter of time.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Both Klizan and Dolgopolov have had a long history of injuries, and so perhaps it didn't come as a surprise that they both had to pull out.

Federer praised his opponent after the game, however, acknowledging that he was struggling for fitness coming into the tournament and had tried his best to pull through.

However, for Federer and Djokovic, it is just another win to their incredible Wimbledon record, and they will both look to foucus on their second round ties.

Many people feel that Federer, who is seeded three for the tournament, is the clear favourite for the Wimbledon title having won the Australian Open earlier in the year, yet will no doubt face fierce competition from long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Former world number one Djokovic, who is seeded second ahead of Federer, has perhaps slightly slipped under the radar with his form dipping.

He is yet to win a title this year, and will surely want to use Wimbledon as an opportunity to silence his critics.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

Liverpool fan comes up with 'genius plan' to convince Leipzig to sell Naby Keita

The crucial date that will decide Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future [AS]

The crucial date that will decide Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid future [AS]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again