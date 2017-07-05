Seven-time champion Roger Federer became the Open Era match wins leader at Wimbledon on Tuesday, earning his 85th match victory at the tournament when Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov retired due to a right ankle injury.

Despite retiring from the match, it was only going one was, as Federer had already taken the first set and was 3-0 up in the second.

Federer had been tied with American legend Jimmy Connors at 84 wins, but he moved one ahead thanks to yesterday's victory.

The 35-year-old Swiss reaches the second round at the All England Club for the 15th consecutive year and looked in form during the 42 minutes of action on Centre Court.

Federer hit 10 aces and never faced a break point during the first-round match.

He also struck 18 winners and broke Dolgopolov three times, and with his 10 aces, Federer has now hit 10,004 career aces.

He joins Goran Ivanisevic and Ivo Karlovic as the only three players who have hit 10,000 aces.

Since 2003, led by Federer, who has won seven titles, a member of the 'Big Four' has won the Wimbledon title.

When asked about their dominance, the Swiss admitted: "I think it's down to mind, fitness, tenacity, then talent as well. Put them all together, it's hard to crack us four consistently down. If you beat one of us, you might not beat the next guy."

Federer, who is only seeded third for the Championship, is regarded as the favourite by many experts.

This year, Federer has enjoyed great success, having won the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Open, the Halle Open, and of course, the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final.

His reward for beating Dolgopolov will be Serbian Dusan Lajovic, and he will be hoping he can find his rhythm early on and hopefully complete the full match.

If Federer is to win another Wimbledon title, he is going to have to beat some very good players as the field is as strong as ever this year.

However, with so many wins under his belt already in 2017, there is no doubt he will be full of confidence and full of self belief that he can go the whole way this year.

