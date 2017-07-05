GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

PSG pay tribute to David Beckham with odd gesture

There are few football fans out there who wouldn't agree that David Beckham deserves to be celebrated.

The former midfielder is not a national treasure for no reason.

The ex-England captain basically took the Three Lions to the World Cup single-handedly with that free-kick against Greece and his ability from a dead ball was second to none.

Even those outside the game appreciate the 42-year-old for his extensive charity work.

For a while, there's even been talk of a potential knighthood in recognition of his services to sport and for his philanthropy.

However, his latest ego boost comes from a surprising source.

Beckham is most readily associated with Manchester United and Real Madrid - and perhaps a little with LA Galaxy, as he had a big impact in the days when the MLS was still taking off.

Few would describe him as a Paris Saint-Germain legend, though. 

Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 runners-up have taken the rather odd step of inducting him into their newly-imagined Hall of Fame.

Beckham's recognition 

Whoever runs the PSG website clearly has a special affection for him, despite the fact he only played 14 games at the Parc des Princes - appearing for a total of 553 minutes.

Bizarrely, he hasn't actually been included because of his footballing achievements, but because, as their website states, he's regarded as a "fashion icon" and a "charming ambassador".

Paris Saint-Germain FC v Stade Brestois 29 - Ligue 1

"On 31 January 2013, PSG changed worlds when it signed David Beckham," his entry begins.

To be fair, Beckham did spend the last few months of his career there, and an iconic picture did the rounds of him leaving the pitch in tears.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho also make the Hall of Fame, slightly more deservingly.

There was no room for Vincent Guerin or Paul Le Guen, but Jay-Jay Okocha and George Weah both feature.

Topics:
David Beckham
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
