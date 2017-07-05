GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Line judge watching on.

Tennis line judge gets hit three times during Wimbledon match

Football News
24/7

A Wimbledon official was monitoring the service lines during the men's singles match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Juan Martin del Potro.

But he found himself under fire during the opening set of the first round match that Del Potro claimed 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

Firstly, it was the Argentine who peppered the elderly official with a massive first serve that rocketed into his shoulder.

The commentators were thoroughly impressed with how casually the line judge took the bruising blow to his body.

Calling the match for Channel Seven, Todd Woodbridge even offered a cheeky explanation as to why the official was able to absorb the hits so easily.

There was more laughter a little later in the set when Kokkinakis followed suit by launching a stinging first serve into the line judge while 5-2 down.

Again, he took the punishment like a champ and even managed to crack a wry smile as the commentators made light of his misfortune.

Being hit twice wasn't the end, however, as once again, he was on the receiving end of a serve from Kokkinakis.

For Kokkinakis, though, there was no laughing as the Aussie departed Wimbledon feeling an exasperated sense of deja vu.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

The loss to Del Potro was the 21-year-old's third straight first-round defeat suffered at the hands of an accomplished seed.

"It's tough. You can only control what you can," said Australia's world No.486 after continuing his comeback from 18 months of injury hell with another near miss.

"Again, I don't think I have played anyone over 30 in the world in my last four slams, outside of 30.

You can watch the line judge's misfortune in the video below.

"When your ranking is like 9,000, like it is at the moment, you can't really argue about it. I have just got to get myself up and get some wins.

"Hopefully I'm seeded, get to that point, firstly breaking 100 again and try to get a seeding so I don't have to worry about it."

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

