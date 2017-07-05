According to reports, Wayne Rooney is set to rejoin Everton this week some 13 years after departing the club and will earn a pretty penny in the process.

The Toffees are thought to be offering around £250,000-a-week for the 31-year-old and want to deploy him in the No. 10 role behind another potentially incoming forward, Olivier Giroud.

Romelu Lukaku appears destined to also return to a former club in Chelsea. The big Belgian will command a fee of £90 million at least and Everton are working hard to reinvest it before he completes his move.

Rooney endured the most frustrating season of his career last season as Man United boss Jose Mourinho preferred Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lead his line until his season-ending injury.

The emergence of Marcus Rashford did not help Rooney's cause either. But, whether you believe Rooney is past his best or not, there is no denying what he achieved during his time at Old Trafford.

He is the club's all-time record goalscorer with 253 goals and has won everything possible at club level. Even if Mourinho is moving in a new direction, he will still be a big loss to United and their fans have been reacting with split opinions on Twitter.

As you can see from the tweets below, some United fans are glad to see the back of Rooney while many appreciate his contributions to the club over the years, as they should.

Mourinho said after United's 2-0 Europe League final victory over Ajax in May that he would be happy if Rooney stayed at the club, but it was quite clear the veteran would have to do so on his terms.

"Wayne Rooney was ready to play, he was a big option," Mourinho said afterwards. "But I didn't need to attack at 2-0.

"You have to control the game, you have to delay the changes, bring in players step by step.

"I told him yesterday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season.

"He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I'd be very happy."

