There is already plenty of talk on social media regarding who the next captain of Manchester United will be.

That's because 31-year-old Manchester United club captain Wayne Rooney appears to be closing in on a move back to boyhood club Everton.

Reports circulating on Tuesday night suggest a deal has been agreed, with the Manchester United record goalscorer to be unveiled as an Everton player as soon as next week.

Article continues below

Louis van Gaal appointed Rooney as club captain in 2014 but declining performances have caused his influence to wane at Old Trafford.

Under Jose Mourinho this season, the veteran forward became a bit-part player and is understood to desire more first team football elsewhere.

Article continues below

Club legends Nemanja Vidic and Gary Neville were the previous owners of the captain's armband and Rooney's departure will lead to plenty of speculation over who will be next to be named captain.

There are a number of prospective captains but there is one man who would seemingly prove to be the most popular choice, based on Manchester United fans on Twitter.

David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera are surely the five most logical choices.

Popular United Twitter fan Doc MUFC ran a poll this morning on social media to gauge who fans would like to see replace Rooney as captain.

There was one clear victor.

Herrera was voted Manchester United's Player of the Year last season and the 27-year-old appears to be the fans choice to take the captain's armband.

Having flourished under Jose Mourinho's watch, Herrera boasts captain's leadership qualities as well as raw passion and an undeniable love of the club.

He joined the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao for £30.5m in 2014 and has gone on to make 122 appearances in all competitions.

However, some United fans were not so sold on the idea of Herrera as captain.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms