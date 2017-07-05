GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Jack Sock opening up his tournament at Wimbledon 2017.

Jack Sock launches search to find little boy who had a towel ripped from him

A grown man has been caught on camera snatching an official Wimbledon towel from a young tennis fan after it was thrown into the crowd by US star Jack Sock.

Footage shows the boy clapping gleefully in support of Sock, who had just defeated Christian Garin in four sets to reach the second round of the Championship.

But, when the world No.18 threw his towel to him, the man in the front row of court 8 suddenly reached up and grabbed it out of his hands.

A brief struggle for the towel ensued, but the young fan eventually gave up and returned to his seat empty-handed.

Sock himself saw footage of the incident and issued a public plea to track down the youngster so he could give him another towel.

“If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands...tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tennis fans were quick to rally in support of the mystery boy, describing the man who took his towel as “greedy” and “disgraceful” on social media.

"Recognised the world over the Wimbledon brand is synonymous with heritage and tradition," reads the description.

"These are the same towels used on court by the players, making them an ideal choice for a fan."

Sock and the tennis universe aren't the only people that noticed the incident as Andy Murray's mum Judy Murray also took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about the saga.

Judy posted: "If ur the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed......"

Seems like everyone is sharing the same opinion of that man, and it's nice to see Sock trying to make amends for the situation.

Sock, 24, has never made it past the third round round at Wimbledon. He is set to play Sebastian Ofner of Austria in the second round on Thursday. Yet, as no.18 in the world, he will perhaps set his sights on progressing through to the second week.

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

