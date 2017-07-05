GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney celebration after scoring V Everton in 2007 angered their fans

When Wayne Rooney signed for Manchester United back in 2004, the young Englishman was one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

13 years later, Rooney is the club's all-time record goalscorer with 253 goals and he has won everything there is to win at club level.

Five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, triumphs in the Champions League and Europa League in addition to winning the FIFA Club World Cup gives England's all-time record goalscorer one of the most decorated careers you will ever see.

Still, Everton fans did not like giving up their prized asset so easily all those years ago. When Sir Alex Ferguson splashed £25.6 million to bring Rooney to Old Trafford, the Liverpool-born forward was met with a lot of resentment from the stands at Goodison Park.

However, Rooney is set for a lucrative return to his boyhood club in a deal that is said to be worth a staggering £250,000-a-week for the 31-year-old.

Judging by the reaction the forward got when he appeared in Duncan Ferguson's testimonial, Rooney should be welcomed back home with open arms.

That might not quite be the case when Everton fans remember what Rooney did when he scored against them at Goodison Park back in 2007.

Rooney gave United a 3-2 lead in what would end up a 4-3 victory on the road, but instead of showing respect for his former club and indulging in the modern craze of refusing to celebrate against a former club - let alone your boyhood club - Rooney did indeed celebrate.

Not only that, he kissed the Manchester United badge. Take a look at the clip below:

The longtime England international spoke about his future back in May, stating: "There’s lots of offers on the table, both in England and abroad, and really that’s what I have to decide on.

“As the manager said before, he wants me to stay, but I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that’s what I’ll do. I’ll do that the next few weeks with my family while I’m away.

“That’s the decision I have to make now, whether I want to continue doing that or go on and play more regular football.”

It seems as if a return to Everton is what he has decided, but is it a good idea? Let us know in the comments below what YOU think.

