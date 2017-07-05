GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Vettel and Hamilton side by side .

Toto Wolff claims the Vettel/Hamilton incident is now a "closed chapter"

In the days leading up to this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has spoken about the clash between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in Baku.

After the FIA decided against taking further action against the driver representing Ferrari, the Mercedes team boss is looking to move on from the controversial saga.

Vettel has caused controversy over the past week after he appeared to deliberately bump into Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It was a move that saw him earn himself a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, but there were fears it could get a lot worse for the German.

However, that wasn't the case as the FIA decided against taking any more action, leaving Hamilton seemingly annoyed, as he liked an Instagram post from a fan complaining about the decision.

"It's a closed chapter," said Wolff when asked about the incident.

"Every great Formula One season is marked by a great rivalry and this year is between Hamilton and Vettel.

"As calm as it started, it was only a matter of time until the rivalry would eventually become more fierce and controversial. That moment happened in Baku and we saw the results of that tension on track."

Looking ahead to the weekend and away from the events in Baku, Wolff and his team have been focused on improving.

Australian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying

"We have moved passed that moment now and it is a closed chapter.

"The hearing on Monday was between the FIA and Sebastian and it reached the conclusion we have all seen.

"Our focus since Baku has been on our own shortcomings, reviewing both the design and procedures around our headrest, which cost [Hamilton] the win two weeks ago," he said.

While the controversy may be in the past, the Austrian believes the rivalry has still been great for the sport.

"The new owners could hardly have asked for a better start to this new era than this epic battle between Mercedes and Ferrari.

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

"Add to the mix a Red Bull team that can win as well and it makes Formula One a great spectacle."

For Wolff, this weekend's race is special as the teams head to the circuit where he ran his first laps as a young driver.

With the Austrian Grand Prix coming up this weekend, surely all eyes will be on the two championship front runners.

Vettel leads Hamilton by 14 points going into the weekend, and Hamilton will want to close that gap in order to improve his chances of becoming a four-time world champion.

