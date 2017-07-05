Bernard Tomic says he felt "bored" and could not find motivation during his straight-set defeat by Mischa Zverev at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old Australian lost 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to Germany's world number 30 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Tomic was ranked 17 in January 2016, but has fallen to 59 in the world, which can be put down to the fact he's bored of the sport and lacking motivation.

He said: "I think I don't respect the sport enough. You know, I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again."

When asked in his post-match news conference if he should repay the money from his limp defeat, he replied: "We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity. If you ask Roger Federer if he'll do it, I'll do it."

Tomic, who has not won a tour title since 2015, has struggled for form this year, winning just nine matches overall and losing in the first round at the French Open and now Wimbledon.

"I felt a little bit bored out there," he said.

"The last sort of year or two, nothing motivates. It's not I don't give my best. I still try to go for it in a way."

Not only did Tomic admit to being bored, he also admitted that he did something against the rules during his loss.

Tomic faces a hefty fine and punishment after calling for a timeout, despite not needing any medical assistance.

Speaking after the straight set defeat, Tomic said: “I just thought I’d try to break a bit of momentum, to use that as my strategy, because I was just playing very bad and feeling bad out there.

“I tried to use something different maybe slow him down a bit on the serve. He was playing quick and we were all playing quick and he was serving well.

“My back was not an issue. it was definitely a mental issue out there. I felt a little bit bored out there. It’s happened to me a lot. Just can’t find anything on the court.

“It’s tough. I’m 24. I came on tour at 16, 17. I have been around and feels like I’m super old, but I’m not.

“This is my eighth Wimbledon or ninth I think. I just couldn’t find any motivation."

Tomic has had a recent history of controversy.

He has been excluded in the past two years from the Davis Cup team after many rows with the coach. His Australian teammate Nick Kyrgios has also been caught up in controversy throughout the Wimbledon years.

Australian six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Rennae Stubbs labelled Tomic’s comments a disgrace.

“You’re an embarrassment to yourself, and not only to the sport but to Australian tennis."

Where will Tomic go now with his career clearly he is very talented but does he have the mental strength to carry on?

