Whilst most Manchester United fans were concerned with Wayne Rooney's reported Everton move on Tuesday night, some interesting news broke in Italy.

Jose Mourinho has been heavily linked with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic throughout the summer and the United boss has clearly not given up hope of signing the 28-year-old Croatian.

Perisic this year enjoyed his most successful goalscoring season since 2010/11 at Club Brugge, scoring 11 Serie A goals in 36 appearances.

Article continues below

It has recently been widely reported that Mourinho is getting frustrated with Ed Woodward's lack of success in the transfer market so far this summer.

The Reds completed the €35m signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica but are yet to add any other faces to the first team squad.

Article continues below

United submit improved bid for Perisic

According to reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan received a whopping €45m (£39.5m) offer from Manchester United on Tuesday.

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg for €16m two years ago and has quickly become a key player for the 'Nerazzurri'.

Despite performing well in Serie A, the reported €45m figure touted shocked many on social media.

Inter Milan respond to offer

Perhaps even more shocking is Inter Milan's response to Manchester United's very generous bid.

According to Di Marzio, the bid from Manchester was rejected and the club's hierarchy are holding out for €55m.

The player reportedly wants to leave Inter to join Manchester United but it is unclear whether the Red Devils will be willing to stump up €55m for his services.

All of last season's 'big six' have been struggling to get their transfer business completed early this summer.

Only Manchester City have made more than one big signing, bringing in Portuguese pair Ederson and Bernardo Silva for a combined fee of £77m.

Pep Guardiola's side are favourites with the bookies to win the Premier League next season but you can be sure that Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will have other ideas.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms