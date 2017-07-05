GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pep Guardiola is asked which Manchester United player he would sign for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola had a pretty disappointing season by his standards during his debut campaign at Manchester City.

It was the first time the Spaniard failed to win a trophy in a season, as City finished third in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

While Guardiola may not have lived up to expectations, he at least ensured City continued to have bragging rights over arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Citizens have now finished above United in the previous four seasons with Sir Alex Ferguson being the last manager to guide the Red Devils to triumph over City in terms of league postition.

It’s something that has become the norm, with City simply boasting a better and stronger squad than United.

Which United player would Guardiola sign?

But would Guardiola sign any United players?

That question was put to him by Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt.

Guardiola was a special guest at Rory McIlroy’s charity night in Belfast and was quizzed by United fan Nesbitt and the golfer - who is also a United fan.

“Don't worry, I know United is a top club,” the City boss said at one point.

But he did well to avoid the next question about signing one United player.

“Ah, Paul Scholes,” he said. “My favourite player.”

Manchester City v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

While Guardiola didn’t exactly answer the question, it’s certainly an interesting admission about how much he admired the United legend.

What Guardiola has said about Scholes previously

But it’s not the first time Guardiola has spoken about Scholes.

Ahead of the 2011 Champions League final, the then Barcelona manager identified Scholes as the biggest threat ahead of the clash with United.

"Out of everyone at Manchester United, I would pick out Scholes – he is the best midfielder of his generation," he said.

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

"I would have loved to have played alongside him."

Unfortunately for Scholes, he was completely outplayed by Xavi and Andres Iniesta at Wembley in 2011 as Barca emulated their Champions League success against United two years previously.

Maybe Guardiola will look to bring Scholes to City as a coach. Then again, Scholes probably wouldn't be too keen on the idea.

