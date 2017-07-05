So it looks like Wayne Rooney's time at Manchester United is finally coming to an end.

Thirteen years after he moved to Old Trafford from Everton for a fee in the region of £25 million, the 31-year-old appears all set for a return to Merseyside.

The Sun reported late on Tuesday night that the potential switch could even be completed by the end of the week as Ronald Koeman appears to be wasting little time in strengthening his squad ahead of the new season.

It was thought United would be willing to let their captain leave for free as long as he does not ask for the final two years of his contract to be paid up.

United's preference to sell Rooney has been made very public but trying to find a permanent destination has proved tricky, partly down to the forward's hefty wage demands - and Everton are no different.

And The Mirror claim a loan agreement between the Red Devils and Everton now looks the most likely outcome.

More frustratingly, the same report suggests Rooney's current club will have to pay half of his £250,000-a-week wages during his potential season-long spell back at Goodison Park.

That would appear to be a fairly poor piece of business, should Man Utd's hierarchy actually agree to it.

Everton have aspirations of breaking into the top four next season so it looks a pretty bad deal on paper if United are to strengthen Koeman's cause and pay £125,000-per-week for the privilege.

Rooney is set to be left out of Jose Mourinho's squad to fly out to Los Angeles later this week while talks with Everton are ongoing.

Despite the club's unlimited riches, whichever way you look at Rooney's exit from Old Trafford, it could prove very costly.

