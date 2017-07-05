It’s been a frustrating summer for Manchester United so far.

They headed into the break looking set to pull off an incredible deal for Antoine Griezmann before the Frenchman eventually decided to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, United are still trying to secure deals for the likes of Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Nemanja Matic, while they briefly had an interest in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club when it was reported he was keen to leave Real Madrid.

Article continues below

But, for now, just defender Victor Lindelof has arrived at Old Trafford in a £30 million deal.

However, it’s clear Mourinho wants to add more attacking talent to his ranks in the coming weeks and months with his side scoring just 54 goals in the Premier League last season.

Article continues below

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a large percentage of those goals but has left the club after his knee injury meant United decided not to offer him a new contract.

Neymar 'encouraged' United move

However, while Griezmann decided to stay in Spain, Duncan Castles from the Daily Record has revealed there was the possibility of also signing Neymar.

He reports that Neymar was “disgruntled with life at Barcelona” and “encouraged United's advances.”

However, following Zlatan’s injury, Mourinho’s priority turned to signing a main striker, rather than a second striker like Griezmann or Neymar.

Of course, United are one of very few clubs in world football that would appeal to Neymar and they would be able to afford him if he did, in fact, want to leave the Camp Nou.

With Morata set to arrive, it’s highly unlikely Mourinho will break the bank to also sign the Brazilian but United must take encouragement that Neymar was looking to force a move to the club.

If Zlatan hadn’t got injured and was still at the Theatre of Dreams, it could have been a completely different story and United could have made a move for the superstar.

For now, though, it looks as though Ed Woodward and Mourinho will ignore Neymar’s encouragement.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms