Emanuel Mammana.

Liverpool bid £15m for Argentina international - could mean Van Dijk chase over

It's been a strange summer for Liverpool in the transfer market thus far.

Things started well. It looked as if the club were on the verge of capturing in-demand centre-half Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton only for the Saints to submit a complaint to the Premier League for how the Reds 'tapped up' the Dutchman.

Liverpool publicly ended their pursuit of the player at that point, but with other clubs reluctant to buy Van Dijk following his well-known desire to move to Anfield, they may well still be in the hunt for the former Celtic man.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to bring Mohamed Salah to the club in a deal worth around £35 million and he also persuaded exciting England youngster Dominic Solanke to swap Chelsea for Merseyside.

But, improving his backline is something that absolutely must be addressed and it seems as though his latest bid signals the end of their interest in Van Dijk.

According to the Express via Sports Review, Liverpool have submitted a £14.9 million bid for Lyon centre-back Emanuel Mammana.

The 21-year-old former River Plate man has only spent one season in France and made 16 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

He has three caps to his name for Argentina and is known as a ball-playing centre-back, so he's not quite the huge physical presence that Van Dijk represents, but many Liverpool fans might prefer him to Dejan Lovren or Lucas Leiva when he has to stand in.

Argentina v Singapore

With Mamadou Sakho almost certain to leave the club for a big fee, this could be quite the coup for Liverpool as they continue to seek a big-money deal for RB Leipzig man Naby Keita.

Speaking back in April, boss Klopp believes that Liverpool is a far more attractive place to play now.

“Yes, I think it is. I think that Liverpool at this moment is a really interesting project for players,” Klopp said.

“It’s more my feeling than anything I could say about what a player thinks. But the talks we’ve had so far are very positive. That doesn’t mean it will all work out, but they are really positive, and they all see the progress. That’s good.”

