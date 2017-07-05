There promises to be some big names leaving Manchester City this summer after the Daily Mail revealed that five players worth over £100m have been omitted from the pre-season tour.

Pep Guardiola's side are due to head out to the United States later this month to play friendly matches against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

The Spanish coach endured an unremarkable trophyless first season in England and his job would certainly be under massive threat if he failed to secure silverware once again.

Considered favourites to win the Premier League this year, City have already completed the signings of Portuguese internationals Ederson and Bernardo Silva for a combined fee of £77m.

The arrival of the 23-year-old goalkeeper from Benfica surely signals the end of Joe Hart's time at Manchester City.

The five internationals axed

Expected to be sold over the summer, England's number one is one of five internationals who have been axed from the US tour, as per the Daily Mail.

Hart spent last season at Serie A club Torino but, despite Claudio Bravo's troubles, will be forced to look for another club if he wants first team football.

Signed for £28m from Swansea City, Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony failed to impress on loan at Stoke last season.

Eliaquim Mangala, who cost around £40m from Porto, spent last season on loan at Valencia and has learned that he too has no future under Pep Guardiola.

A £24m signing from Arsenal, Samir Nasri also failed to make the pre-season tour despite a hugely impressive season on loan at Sevilla.

22-year-old Belgian international Jason Denayer is the fifth player who must look for another club after learning that he too did not make the squad.

The squad will learn of their fate when they report back for training next week.

