WWE

The Usos.

The Usos reference Xavier Woods/Paige tape during WWE SmackDown rap battle

The Usos may be in trouble with the WWE after referencing a sensitive topic during their rap battle segment with The New Day this week on SmackDown Live.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso took part in a rap battle this past Tuesday night against Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E of The New Day to hype up their upcoming clash at Battleground later this month.

The rap battle was officiated by hip hop artist Wale, and while he declared The New Day as the winners following an attack by The Usos, fans watching the unedited version of the battle last night would have thought the result should have gone the other way after a certain comment was made.

Once you see what the comment by The Usos referenced, you'll understand why WWE made the decision to edit it out completely when they uploaded the segment to YouTube.

During the exchanges between the two teams, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions made reference to something controversial which emerged earlier this year - a certain tape of Xavier Woods and fellow WWE superstar Paige.

As you can see in the video below, The Usos said: "Let's just keep it PG, you know what's good. Just don't get all rated R like ya boy Xavier Woods."

Earlier this year, Paige was subject to a hack of private images and tapes, hence why WWE edited out the moment The Usos made reference to it from their highlight video of the rap battle segment on YouTube.

Although a lot of promos have to be cleared by the WWE before they go onto the air, you can bet The Usos will get a stern talking to by the company if they didn't mention they were going to say this in their promo before they went down to the SmackDown ring last night.

p1bk9a7s771tv78uui41hjhhdo9.jpg

We may never know if The Usos' Woods/Paige comment was scripted or not, but judging by WWE's edit of the YouTube video of the segment, they don't want anybody to know about it.

The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team titles on the line later this month against The New Day at Battleground.

What did you think of the comment made by The Usos? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

