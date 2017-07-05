Gary Lineker probably summed up the magnitude of Rangers' embarrassing defeat to Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League on Tuesday night the best.

The ex-England striker tweeted: "Rangers lost to a club in Luxembourg. Not Luxembourg but a club in Luxembourg. Not the best team in Luxembourg, the 4th best in Luxembourg."

There's little wonder why it is being dubbed as one of most humiliating results in the club's history then.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead into Tuesday's second leg away from home, Pedro Caixinha's men crashed out of the qualifying stages of the Europa League with a 2-0 defeat.

Second half goals from Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastian Thill secured the side ranked 440th in Europe by UEFA their first ever win in a continental competition.

The collective performance and result from the SPL team was so bad manager Caixinha even apologised to the supporters after the full-time whistle.

"We need to apologise to our fans because they gave us support and loyalty, they don't deserve this," he told Rangers TV.

"I assume all the responsibility."

Just in case Rangers fans needed any more evidence to prove the significance of this result, though, the match programme for the tie nails it.

Obviously printed before the game, the media team at Progres clearly didn't rate their chances of progressing any higher than the rest of us.

As you can see below, they had effectively written off the tie before a ball had even been kicked in the second leg.

"After last week it's virtually certain that that Rangers FC also play the second qualifying round…

"Today we play our 14th European game and we should be honest Rangers FC is just too strong."

Whether it was an honest admission or actually a rather clever mind game - it worked an absolute treat!

You get the sense this defeat will hurt Rangers fans for a very long time...

