GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Rangers' embarrassment from Europa League defeat summed up by match-day programme

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gary Lineker probably summed up the magnitude of Rangers' embarrassing defeat to Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League on Tuesday night the best.

The ex-England striker tweeted: "Rangers lost to a club in Luxembourg. Not Luxembourg but a club in Luxembourg. Not the best team in Luxembourg, the 4th best in Luxembourg."

There's little wonder why it is being dubbed as one of most humiliating results in the club's history then.

Article continues below

Despite taking a 1-0 lead into Tuesday's second leg away from home, Pedro Caixinha's men crashed out of the qualifying stages of the Europa League with a 2-0 defeat.

Second half goals from Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastian Thill secured the side ranked 440th in Europe by UEFA their first ever win in a continental competition.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

WWE set to cut several matches short at Great Balls of Fire

WWE set to cut several matches short at Great Balls of Fire

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

The collective performance and result from the SPL team was so bad manager Caixinha even apologised to the supporters after the full-time whistle.

"We need to apologise to our fans because they gave us support and loyalty, they don't deserve this," he told Rangers TV.

"I assume all the responsibility."

Rangers v Progres Niederkorn - UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round

Just in case Rangers fans needed any more evidence to prove the significance of this result, though, the match programme for the tie nails it.

Obviously printed before the game, the media team at Progres clearly didn't rate their chances of progressing any higher than the rest of us.

As you can see below, they had effectively written off the tie before a ball had even been kicked in the second leg.

"After last week it's virtually certain that that Rangers FC also play the second qualifying round…

"Today we play our 14th European game and we should be honest Rangers FC is just too strong."

Whether it was an honest admission or actually a rather clever mind game - it worked an absolute treat!

You get the sense this defeat will hurt Rangers fans for a very long time...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again