Tennis

Katie Boulter needed more than an inspirational message to beat Christina McHale.

Wimbledon wildcard read an inspirational message to herself before her match

An inspirational message didn't prove enough for wildcard Katie Boulter, who delivered an impressive display, but still lost against Christina McHale.

This was Boulter's first ever Grand Slam appearance and she marked it with a determined performance after reading an inspirational message to herself during a break in the game.

“You earnt the right to be here… enjoy the challenge," one read.

The words that almost inspired Boulter to victory in her first ever match at Wimbledon.

However, she went on to lose to McHale 3-6, 5-7.

The whole inspirational message was as follows.

“You earnt the right to be here. You deserve this – focus and fight – enjoy the challenge.

“Trust yourself and trust your game. Play this match like it’s the last match of your life – show how much you want it."

Despite the loss, Boulter walks away with a guaranteed £35,000 (the prize money for taking part in the first round no matter the result) - a big deal for someone ranked 238th in the world.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Instead of hitting the town, however, Boulter has insisted that the £35,000 she won will be put straight back into her tennis, as she attempts to build on her first appearance at Wimbledon.

“I’m going to be putting that money back into my tennis and I want to be able to travel with a
coach.

“I am completely focused on my work right now. ‘That’s it.

"That’s it. Maybe one day after I retire [I’ll get a boyfriend]. Hopefully after I win Wimbledon!”

It seems Boulter is determined to build on her first ever Grand Slam appearance, and using her prize money to invest into her game is a sure-fire way of improving her chances of qualification in the future.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Boulter comes from a long line of tennis players, including both of her grandparents and currently her mum, who has represented Britain in the over 35s.

Speaking of her seemingly tennis-mad family, Boulter explained that they have inspired her to take up the sport herself.

“My mum’s success definitely inspired me.

“My mum definitely got me in to tennis to begin with but she hasn’t been my coach for a while. She’s my number one fan though and will be watching at Wimbledon."

You can see a picture of her reading the inspirational message below.

Despite the loss, we're sure that Boulter's mother was watching on with pride at her daughter's first ever Grand Slam appearance.

Although her performance was brave, Boulter was actually the seventh British tennis star to be knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round.

