Football

Hunter.

FIFA 18's 'The Journey' is set to be so much better than in FIFA 17

Football News
It’s fair to say that FIFA 17’s ‘Journey Mode’ went down a treat with FIFA fans.

Alex Hunter’s journey from Sunday League to Premier League was very enjoyable and gave gamers an alternative angle to enjoy the hugely successful video game.

And many will be delighted to learn that the ‘Journey Mode’ will be returning for FIFA 18.

But there was one issue with the previous game mode - you could only play for a Premier League or Championship side.

However, that looks set to change.

Now, we’ve all heard about transfer rumours being fuelled due to who certain players start following on social media. For example, when Alvaro Morata started following several Manchester United player on Twitter, many believed it was a done deal.

And something very similar has happened with Alex Hunter’s Twitter page - the main character in ‘The Journey’.

EA Sports have recently set up a Twitter account for Hunter and have given away a big clue by the accounts he’s following.

Hunter is following just 13 accounts and many of them are understandable with the likes of Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dele Alli, Marco Reus, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford all being followed.

p1bk9cj83vd1j1jcb186j1v6odjmj.jpg

However, Hunter has caused a stir by following Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 suggesting they will be included in FIFA 18’s ‘The Journey.’

But it’s not the first hint that EA Sports will be including the three aforementioned leagues in ‘The Journey.’

In their official trailer, Hunter can be seen speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo in the tunnel, suggesting that La Liga could be included.

EA Sports' description of the trailer also hints at a move abroad for Hunter. It says: "After a breakthrough first season in the Premier League, the whole world is talking about Alex Hunter. Now he's back for a second season, and rumour has it, he's on the move."

So, it looks as though Hunter will now be able to make massive moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in FIFA 18.

Exciting stuff.

EA SPORTS FIFA
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga

