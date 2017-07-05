After Willy Cabellero's arrival on a free transfer from Manchester City was confirmed last week, Chelsea look set to dip their hand in Roman Abramovich's pocket for their second signing of the summer.

Latest reports suggest the Premier League champions have already agreed a fee - believed to be in the region of £34 million - for Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

The 24-year-old recently impressed for Germany as they won the Confederations Cup in Russia and appears to be only completing a medical away from sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Although it's a move that hasn't particularly drawn much speculation in recent months, Chelsea have been interested in Rudiger for quite some time.

The German international was linked with the Blues three years ago after initially bursting onto the scene with Stuttgart.

However, Chelsea fans will do well to recall his comments regarding one of the big rivals at the time.

It turns out Rudiger is actually a REALLY big fan of Arsenal and comments he made expressing his love for the Gunners from 2014 have resurfaced.

"I have always dreamed of the Premier League," he told Bild, as per The Metro.

"I have been following Arsenal since the days of Henry and Bergkamp. I watch videos of Arsenal all the time on YouTube and I often wear the current Alexis Sanchez shirt.

"My heart beats for Arsenal."

It will certainly be interesting to see how Chelsea fans take to their new man after learning of his Premier League allegiance.

Like with most signings, though, a couple of early solid performances will make anything said in the past a distant memory.

Nevertheless, the true test of Rudiger's alliance will come when Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on September 16.

