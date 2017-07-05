GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Chelsea target Antonio Rudiger's Arsenal comments in 2014 might come back to haunt him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After Willy Cabellero's arrival on a free transfer from Manchester City was confirmed last week, Chelsea look set to dip their hand in Roman Abramovich's pocket for their second signing of the summer.

Latest reports suggest the Premier League champions have already agreed a fee - believed to be in the region of £34 million - for Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

The 24-year-old recently impressed for Germany as they won the Confederations Cup in Russia and appears to be only completing a medical away from sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

Although it's a move that hasn't particularly drawn much speculation in recent months, Chelsea have been interested in Rudiger for quite some time.

The German international was linked with the Blues three years ago after initially bursting onto the scene with Stuttgart.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

However, Chelsea fans will do well to recall his comments regarding one of the big rivals at the time.

It turns out Rudiger is actually a REALLY big fan of Arsenal and comments he made expressing his love for the Gunners from 2014 have resurfaced.

"I have always dreamed of the Premier League," he told Bild, as per The Metro.

Juventus FC v AS Roma - Serie A

"I have been following Arsenal since the days of Henry and Bergkamp. I watch videos of Arsenal all the time on YouTube and I often wear the current Alexis Sanchez shirt.

"My heart beats for Arsenal."

It will certainly be interesting to see how Chelsea fans take to their new man after learning of his Premier League allegiance.

Chile v Germany: Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Like with most signings, though, a couple of early solid performances will make anything said in the past a distant memory.

Nevertheless, the true test of Rudiger's alliance will come when Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on September 16.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
AS Roma
Gary Cahill

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again