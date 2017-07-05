GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

John McEnroe.

John McEnroe makes shocking accusation about Novak Djokovic's recent form

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John McEnroe has always been controversial.

However, it hasn’t stopped the New Yorker becoming one of the most popular figures in tennis.

The 58-year-old won 77 career singles titles, including three Wimbledon titles and four US Open's.

Article continues below

He made it all the way to the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1977 after coming through the amateur qualifying pool, an achievement that has never been replicated.

Alongside his obvious talents on the tennis court, was his shunning of gentile conventions of the All England club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

McEnroe’s arguing with umpires and general on-court petulance made him something of a darling of the centre court crowd.

His enduring popularity earned him a job on the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage team.

Then in an interview with NPR, the New Yorker explained that if Serena Williams played on the men’s circuit instead of the women's, she would be ranked “like 700.”

His most recent comments regarding Novak Djokovic’s off-court issues with his family seems more than a little crass.

2017 French Open - Day Thirteen

“The person that comes to mind with Novak is Tiger. He had issues and seemed to go off the rails," he said.

“That’s going to throw you. If you’re distracted, you’re not the same player.

“The person that comes to mind immediately with Novak is golfer Tiger Woods.

“He had the issues with his wife, he seemed to go completely off the rails and has never been even close to the same player.

“So we’re starting to say, ‘Wait a minute, is this possible with him?

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

“This isn’t a physical thing, this is a mental thing. There are definitely some issues.”

Regardless of Djokovic’s form this year, likening the 30-year-old's relationship issues to disgraced golfer Tiger Woods seems under the belt.

Novak Djokovic is through to the second round of Wimbledon after Slovak Martin Klizan, retired due to a calf injury after 48mins.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again