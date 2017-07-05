GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Likely outcome of Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match at WWE RAW's exclusive pay-per-view Great Balls of Fire this weekend, and if previous encounters between these two are anything to go by, this should be a very interesting match.

The feud between The Big Dog and The Monster Among Men began back in April this year when Strowman tipped an ambulance over with Reigns inside causing the former Shield member to pick up several injuries.

Their confrontation resulted in a match taking place between the two at Payback, which was won by Strowman, who later attempted to attack Reigns backstage next to an ambulance. He missed him and instead took the door off the back of the ambulance.

The Monster Among Men was then sidelined for a couple of weeks while he had elbow surgery, but he returned recently to attack The Big Dog on Monday Night RAW two weeks ago, arriving in style in the back of an ambulance. He then challenged him to an Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire, which was accepted.

This Sunday, WWE will have only the fifth Ambulance match in its history. There have only been three winners of a match of this stipulation. Two Ambulance matches have been won by John Cena, one by Kane, and one by Bray Wyatt.

Early speculation suggested Strowman would be added to that list come this weekend as he was slated to win the match, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Inquisitr, that has now changed.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated Reigns is now likely to win the Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire, and not The Monster Among Men.

This would fit into WWE's speculated SummerSlam plans of The Big Dog having a match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, which has been brought forward from its original booking slot of WrestleMania 34 next year.

As we all know, plans can always change in an instant in the WWE, however, for the time being, it looks as though the company is building up Reigns once more to challenge Lesnar for the Universal title.

Who do you think will win between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire?

