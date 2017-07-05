GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Lance Lynn.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher bats left-handed to try to break out of hitting slump

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the National League, pitchers have to step to the plate and take their turns in the batter's box, usually with subpar results.

Though not much is expected of pitchers offensively, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn is especially bad and has become as close to an automatic out as there is in the game.

Therefore, sporting a dismal .071 batting average this year, Lynn decided he had nothing to lose and took a drastic measure on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Article continues below

Before the game, Lynn told Cardinals manager Mike Matheny that he was going to switch to batting left-handed instead of right-handed, saying he couldn't do much worse than he already was:

Normally, this is where you'd see a highlight video, but Lynn didn't exactly light the world on fire from the opposite batter's box, going 0-for-2 with a ground out and a failed sacrifice bunt attempt. Still, the fact that he even made contact from the left side of the plate is a step in the right direction.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Daniel Bryan suspends Smackdown superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Though Lynn's bunt attempt was unsuccessful, Matheny said his pitcher looked comfortable from that side of the plate, telling MLB.com that we may be seeing Lynn as a lefty more often:

"Actually bunting, I was surprised how much better he looked, which really that's what we're going to ask him to do more often," Matheny said "It's amazing, you look at the stats when a pitcher does something offensively to contribute how that helps and what the odds are of the team's success. They go up considerably."

Now in his sixth season, Lynn has never hit a home run and only has five career RBI. He currently sports a lifetime batting average of .086.

Pittsburgh Pirates v St Louis Cardinals

Though it may seem like it was a spur-of-the-moment decision from Lynn, Matheny said the pitcher has actually been doing a lot of work from that side of the plate in an effort to kick-start his offensive game:

"He has been frustrated at his ability to hit right-handed and so with that he's been practicing for the last couple weeks on his left-handed swing and it actually looks good," Matheny said before Tuesday's game. "The bunting, the swinging, everything you'll see today."

Of course, even if Lynn hit .000, he'd still be a valuable member of the team, as his performance on the mound is what the Cardinals pay him for. Currently, he sports a 6-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 innings of work.

If he can provide even an occasional base hit from the plate, he'll become even more valuable to the Redbirds.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB World Series
St. Louis Cardinals
Florida Marlins
MLB
MLB American League
MLB National League
MLB Playoffs

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

John Cena confronted on Smackdown by another returning superstar

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again