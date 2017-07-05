In the National League, pitchers have to step to the plate and take their turns in the batter's box, usually with subpar results.

Though not much is expected of pitchers offensively, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn is especially bad and has become as close to an automatic out as there is in the game.

Therefore, sporting a dismal .071 batting average this year, Lynn decided he had nothing to lose and took a drastic measure on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Before the game, Lynn told Cardinals manager Mike Matheny that he was going to switch to batting left-handed instead of right-handed, saying he couldn't do much worse than he already was:

Normally, this is where you'd see a highlight video, but Lynn didn't exactly light the world on fire from the opposite batter's box, going 0-for-2 with a ground out and a failed sacrifice bunt attempt. Still, the fact that he even made contact from the left side of the plate is a step in the right direction.

Though Lynn's bunt attempt was unsuccessful, Matheny said his pitcher looked comfortable from that side of the plate, telling MLB.com that we may be seeing Lynn as a lefty more often:

"Actually bunting, I was surprised how much better he looked, which really that's what we're going to ask him to do more often," Matheny said "It's amazing, you look at the stats when a pitcher does something offensively to contribute how that helps and what the odds are of the team's success. They go up considerably."

Now in his sixth season, Lynn has never hit a home run and only has five career RBI. He currently sports a lifetime batting average of .086.

Though it may seem like it was a spur-of-the-moment decision from Lynn, Matheny said the pitcher has actually been doing a lot of work from that side of the plate in an effort to kick-start his offensive game:

"He has been frustrated at his ability to hit right-handed and so with that he's been practicing for the last couple weeks on his left-handed swing and it actually looks good," Matheny said before Tuesday's game. "The bunting, the swinging, everything you'll see today."

Of course, even if Lynn hit .000, he'd still be a valuable member of the team, as his performance on the mound is what the Cardinals pay him for. Currently, he sports a 6-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 innings of work.

If he can provide even an occasional base hit from the plate, he'll become even more valuable to the Redbirds.

