Following the horrific crash that took place 200m from the end of stage four of the Tour de France, Peter Sagan, rider for the German team Bora-Hansgrohe, has been expelled from the tour.

Initially, the German was relegated to 115th position for the stage and handed a 30-second time penalty, however, Philippe Marien, the president of the jury, later said that the referees had decided to expel the German all together because Sagan had put several other riders involved in the crash in danger.

200m out from the finish line when the leading pack began sprinting for the line, Paul Sagan appeared to flick an elbow out at Cavendish causing the British rider to slam into the side boarding, hit the road, and then cause another rider to go over him before he too fell to the ground.

The crash has resulted in British rider Mark Cavendish withdrawing from the tour after he suffered a nasty cut on his hand as well as a fractured shoulder blade.

The Dimension Data rider was later well enough to release a statement on Tuesday night, and he said: “I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture.

“I feel I was in a good position to win [the stage] and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I have built my whole career around, is really sad."

The German World champion riding for German team Bora-Hansgrohe has spoken to reporters outside the team hotel this morning, where he said that, although he respected the decision, it does not mean that he agrees with it.

“I can accept the decision but for sure I do not agree with them, because I think I have done nothing wrong.

“It is very bad that Mark fell down, it is important he can recover well, I am sorry for that

“As you saw it was a crazy sprint, it was not the first one like that or the last one. I wish that Mark recovers well.”

You can watch Sagan giving his statement in the video below.

Stage five starts today and will be from Vittel to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Hopefully we will not see another horrendous accident for the rest of the tour.

