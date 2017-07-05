GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jesse Lingard did something amazing when some young fans approached his car

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard shared some fantastic footage on Instagram yesterday after meeting some star-struck young fans.

The 24-year-old England international joined the United youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the age groups before making his senior debut at the age of 21.

Lingard made 25 Premier League appearances under Jose Mourinho last season and is expected to be part of the club's upcoming pre-season tour in the United States.

Born in Warrington, Lingard splits opinion amongst the Manchester United fan base but is certainly appreciated by the local supporters.

Yesterday, upon meeting a few young football crazy boys, Lingard showed his class by chatting to the excitable kids before having a kickabout with them.

Running over to Lingard's car, one of the boys produced an almighty scream which sent the Manchester United star into hysterical laughter.

Many Reds fans criticise the hard-working attacking midfielder but it's hard not to applaud him for this kind act which clearly meant so much to the kids.

Watch the brilliant footage, taken from Lingard's Instagram story, below.

Lingard has built himself a reputation as a man for big occasions, scoring in each of the Red Devils last three trips to Wembley.

He'll hope to remain a key member of Jose Mourinho's first team squad this season.

Leicester City v Manchester United - The FA Community Shield

Manchester United are due to face Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as part of their pre-season tour in the United States.

Unless they move quickly, Swedish defender Victor Lindelof could be the only new signing strutting his stuff during pre-season.

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left the club and Wayne Rooney will reportedly miss the US tour in order to complete a move to Everton.

Deals for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic appear to have stalled and Jose Mourinho is reportedly very frustrated at Ed Woodward.

