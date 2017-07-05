Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat, and possibly the entire NBA, is officially up after the two-time NBA champion was waived Wednesday.

Bosh has't played in an NBA game since February 9, 2016, suffering from blood clot issues that forced the Heat to sideline the former All-Star. Despite Bosh's repeated attempts at coming back to play the game he loves, it seems increasingly likely he will never play again.

The Heat officially waived Bosh Tuesday, ending what was the last remnant of a time when LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were still in Miami chasing titles together with Bosh. It's an unfortunate end to one of the NBA's most underappreciated big men in the last decade.

Bosh has averaged 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1 block per game through his career, putting together a hall of fame career. He was selected to 11 All-Star games, saw the NBA Finals four times and should go down as one of the most successful bigs of his time.

The Heat have been the team forced to turn Bosh away from playing basketball, refusing to allow him to play based on numerous doctor recommendations. The fact that Miami finally waived him, as opposed to letting him stick around to see if he could play, is the biggest sign yet that Bosh's career is over.

Miami isn't going to let him walk away without the proper appreciation, though. Bosh was a huge piece of the "Big Three" era, refining his game to be the complementary frontcourt piece the Heat needed to win two championships.

Heat president Pat Riley announced that the No. 1 will never be used again by the franchise, and the team plans on eventually retiring his number in the rafters, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. That's a fantastic honor for Bosh, who split his career with the Toronto Raptors and Heat.

Surely Miami didn't want things to have to go this way, instead having complementary big man to pair with Hassan Whiteside. The Heat have remained solid despite Bosh's absence, and with the situation resolved, can now fully move forward on all fronts of the franchise.

The Heat ended the season having missed the playoffs with a .500 record, ending with the same record as the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls owned the tiebreaker, though, and Miami was left in the cold.

Miami will make another run at the playoffs, and this time there's no question it's without Chris Bosh; the star that once was.