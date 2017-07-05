Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Chris Bosh.

Heat have a classy gesture planned for Chris Bosh after waiver

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat, and possibly the entire NBA, is officially up after the two-time NBA champion was waived Wednesday.

Bosh has't played in an NBA game since February 9, 2016, suffering from blood clot issues that forced the Heat to sideline the former All-Star. Despite Bosh's repeated attempts at coming back to play the game he loves, it seems increasingly likely he will never play again.

The Heat officially waived Bosh Tuesday, ending what was the last remnant of a time when LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were still in Miami chasing titles together with Bosh. It's an unfortunate end to one of the NBA's most underappreciated big men in the last decade. 

Bosh has averaged 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1 block per game through his career, putting together a hall of fame career. He was selected to 11 All-Star games, saw the NBA Finals four times and should go down as one of the most successful bigs of his time. 

The Heat have been the team forced to turn Bosh away from playing basketball, refusing to allow him to play based on numerous doctor recommendations. The fact that Miami finally waived him, as opposed to letting him stick around to see if he could play, is the biggest sign yet that Bosh's career is over. 

Miami isn't going to let him walk away without the proper appreciation, though. Bosh was a huge piece of the "Big Three" era, refining his game to be the complementary frontcourt piece the Heat needed to win two championships.

San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7

Heat president Pat Riley announced that the No. 1 will never be used again by the franchise, and the team plans on eventually retiring his number in the rafters, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. That's a fantastic honor for Bosh, who split his career with the Toronto Raptors and Heat. 

Surely Miami didn't want things to have to go this way, instead having complementary big man to pair with Hassan Whiteside. The Heat have remained solid despite Bosh's absence, and with the situation resolved, can now fully move forward on all fronts of the franchise.

The Heat ended the season having missed the playoffs with a .500 record, ending with the same record as the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls owned the tiebreaker, though, and Miami was left in the cold. 

Miami will make another run at the playoffs, and this time there's no question it's without Chris Bosh; the star that once was. 

Topics:
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Dwyane Wade
Chris Bosh
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again