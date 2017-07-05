N'Golo Kante has continued to go from strength to strength since arriving in England two years ago.

Two seasons completed, two different clubs, two Premier League titles - not a bad return for a player not many would have even heard of before he joined Claudio Ranieri's Leicester in 2015.

His impact for both the Foxes and Chelsea has been unquestionable, however, it was only during his second Premier League campaign the French international really picked up the recognition his performances have deserved.

Article continues below

The 26-year-old was crowned the Player of the Season by his peers after another stellar year where he constantly frustrated teams up and down the country with his all-action displays.

But who impressed Kante during the 2016/17 season?

Article continues below

In the build-up to the new campaign, Kante and his midfield partner in crime Nemanja Matic participated in a brief Q&A session for Chelsea's website, where both were asked to name their toughest opponents.

Matic, who has been linked with leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, was extremely diplomatic and refused to provide specifics.

He said: "We played against a lot of good teams and a lot of good players so I wouldn’t like to just choose one, it's difficult."

Fortunately, Kante decided not sit on the fence and revealed he found Tottenham and more specifically, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama particularly difficult to play against.

"I would say Tottenham. We had two very tight games against them in the Premier League. They’re a very good team and in midfield Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are so strong," Kante said.

In the end, Spurs fell seven points short of Kante and co. in the title race and in the eyes of the bookies, are even less likely to mount a challenge in 2017/18.

At the moment, Mauricio Pochettino's side have longer odds than both Manchester clubs and defending champions Chelsea to lift next season's title.

But as we all know, a lot can change between now and May 2018.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms