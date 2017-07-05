GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Video emerges of Lionel Messi's greatest goals as filmed by fans

So, Lionel Messi has agreed a contract extension at Barcelona that could keep him at the club until 2021.

The 30-year-old is currently away on his honeymoon after marrying his childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo last Friday but will put pen to paper on his new deal when he returns to Barcelona next week.

Messi joined the Catalan club when he was just 13-years-old and has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played the sport.

The Argentine superstar has scored 507 goals in 583 appearances for the Spanish giants, winning 29 trophies in the meantime.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising to see Barcelona delighted to have secured Messi’s future for the next few years.

Barcelona statement

"The club is very happy with the renewal and commitment of Messi, the best player in history," said the La Liga club.

“Messi has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football.

"Leo Messi will not stop there - the Argentinian is in one of the best moments of his career and still has a lot more left to give, which is music to the ears of all Barca fans who will get to continue marvelling at his greatness for at least another four years.”

Barcelona v Eibar - La Liga

Messi's greatest goals caught on camera

Now, it should be every football fan’s dream to watch Messi live. Whilst being lucky enough to watch him on TV is great, nothing compares to watching him in person.

We’re all jealous of the Barca fans that have experienced this every other week for the past 10 years or so. But luckily, they’ve shared their experience with us down the years.

p1bk9ioajdlk6qt218jo1gs22iod.jpg

And a video has emerged of Messi’s greatest goals as filmed by fans. The clip, which is doing the rounds on Twitter, shows some of Messi’s best strikes throughout his career for Argentina and Barcelona.

It really is a beautiful watch.

Take a look:

Despite having recently turned 30, there will be plenty of chance for Messi to score a few more wonder goals that fans can capture on their smartphones in the years to come.

Considering his 54 goals in 52 appearances last season, Messi is far from finished.

Topics:
Neymar
Football
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Gerard Pique
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

