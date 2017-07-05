Although he hasn't been back with the WWE for long, Kurt Angle may have already made his first big mistake since rejoining the company.

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year, Angle has started to appear on WWE TV on a weekly basis for the first in over 10 years, as he is the general manager of Monday Night RAW.

Being one of the biggest names to return to the company this year, it was only natural that WWE announced The Olympic Hero to be the pre-order bonus for this year's WWE 2K18 video game, whose cover star is RAW's Seth Rollins.

During a press conference about his involvement in the upcoming video game, Angle was talking about some of the greatest matches he has ever had as a WWE superstar. Most of those he says occurred at WrestleMania.

He then listed off all the WWE superstars he has faced at WrestleMania, which include Kane, Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, Kane, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, as well as Chris Benoit.

That's right, Angle mentioned Chris Benoit at an official WWE event. This is probably one of the few only times Benoit's name has been mentioned by a member of the WWE since his death back in 2007.

WWE don't talk about Benoit ever since he murdered his wife and son before killing himself 10 years ago. Due to the nature of his crimes, WWE doesn't mention him in their history or reference to him in any way.

Angle probably got a telling off by WWE officials for mentioning his name, but nothing more as his return has been very successful apart from this little blimp. There is speculation he could be returning to the ring soon to have a match at SummerSlam with Triple H, but he has to take and pass a WWE medical for that to happen.

Hopefully, however, WWE does reach the point where they remember Chris Benoit for what he did in the ring, rather than what he did outside of it.

