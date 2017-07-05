Sadly, former Miami Heat star forward Chris Bosh has been unable to continue his NBA career after battling issues with dangerous blood clots.

The once-important member of the "Big 3" era in Miami was waived by the team on Tuesday after missing the entire 2016-17 season.

However, Bosh will go down as one of the most important players in the history of the Heat franchise, and his former star teammates - LeBron James and Dwyane Wade - wanted to make sure he felt the love from them as well.

In response to a statement from team president Pat Riley about retiring Bosh's number someday, both LeBron and Wade sent classy tweets acknowledging Bosh's impact on the Heat:

The star trio made it to four-straight NBA Finals from 2011 to 2014, earning two rings, before LeBron returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Riley said that the Heat do plan on holding a jersey-retirement ceremony for Bosh and that no future Miami players will wear his old No. 1 jersey (via ESPN.com):

"We can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters," Riley said in a statement. "He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise."

After spending the first seven years of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, Bosh came to the Heat in the same offseason when LeBron announced he was taking his talents to South Beach, forming an impressive Big 3 with Wade.

Already a superstar with the Raptors, Riley said Bosh showed his true value when he came to Miami and helped the Heat win the 2012 and 2013 titles over the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs:

"Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami," Riley said. "And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami Heat. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA championships."

Bosh made 11 All-Star teams in his 13-year career, including all six years he spent with the Heat. He averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his Miami career.

As part of the release deal, Bosh can return as a free agent if he is cleared by a doctor to play competitively again, but at the moment, that seems unlikely.

Whether he ever takes the court again or not, though, Miami fans (as well as King James and D-Wade) will always have fond memories of the time Bosh spent with the Heat.