Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon's initial thoughts on Triple H

Triple H has had one of the most successful careers of any Superstar in the history of WWE.

"The Game" is a 14 time WWE world champion, a five time Intercontinental Champion, a two time European Champion, the 1997 King Of The Ring winner, and a two time Royal Rumble match winner (2002 and 2016). He got his big break in the industry when he signed with WCW in 1994 before signing on with WWE in 1995.

In 1997 he helped form the legendary stable of D-Generation X along with Shawn Michaels and Chyna. This was before the McMahon-Helmsley Era began in 2000 in which Hunter married Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie.

It was from then on out that Triple H began to have one of the most successful, not to mention controversial, careers in professional wrestling.

Former WWE executive Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast, Something To Wrestle With, to talk about the rise of former WWE writer Vince Russo in the professional wrestling industry. During the episode it was revealed that Russo was one of the biggest advocates for Triple H when he entered the company.

Prichard revealed that Vince McMahon initially thought that "The Cerebral Assassin" was a mid-card talent at best upon his arrival (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I do remember Corny and Vince McMahon saying that Triple H would be a mid-card guy at best early on in his [pro wrestling] career and Russo was a huge proponent of Triple H.

"And I dare say that without Russo at the helm at the time, Hunter probably would not have gotten the breaks that he got at the time."

"Yeah, [Russo was Triple H's biggest advocate at the time] and then Vince McMahon became, but Hunter was one of those guys who was always around, always asking questions, and wanting to be a part of whatever he could do to learn.

"I liked Hunter because I always liked his attitude, just willing to do whatever it took to learn the [pro wrestling] business, but Russo was definitely pushing Hunter and had an awful lot of ideas for him."

Today, Triple H is one of the most powerful executives in the WWE and is credited for the success that has been seen over at the NXT brand. He typically only competes inside the ring once a year now, at WrestleMania, and is expected to take control of the business once McMahon decides to step away and retire.

What are your thoughts about McMahon believing Triple H was just a mid-carder at first glance?

