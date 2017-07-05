Knicks current general manager's reported plan for the franchise might upset fans

The New York Knicks are ready to move in a new direction after parting ways with team president Phil Jackson.

A tumultuous era for the Knicks is now in their past, but moving forward isn't any easier for a franchise bogged down by Carmelo Anthony's massive contract and lacking young pieces that make an impact outside of Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks have missed the playoffs for four seasons in a row, clearly not getting any closer staying the course that Jackson had put them on. Moving on from the "Zen Master" was one step, but now they must follow it up with a plan forward. It sounds like New York is starting to make one.

Longstanding Knicks executive Steve Mills is filling in as acting general manager, potentially taking over the role full-time depending on how things shake out for New York, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, and has begun driving the ship in the direction he feels fit.

Mills is reportedly "all-in" on the Knicks being the next team to focus on young players and assets, according to Berman. Mills is so committed to the idea of New York going young that the team might be willing to "tank" in order to increase their odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, per Berman.

New York still has to get through free agency, but it's clear the franchise is nowhere near being a contender in the NBA, yet alone its own conference and division. Landing another NBA Draft lottery talent might be the best course of action for the Knicks' future.

Considering teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns should all continue improving, it might be the perfect time for New York to slide into one of those slots as one of the worst teams in the league. The payoff of increased odds on lottery night, even if they land anywhere in the top-five, could be huge.

Porzingis is all the proof the Knicks need to point to how important drafting a franchise player in the lottery is. Kristaps may single-handedly be the source of hope for Knicks fans who have watched the franchise plummet for years.

While the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers force could-be contenders to up their ante, teams like the Knicks have far more incentive to focus on rebuilding for further down the road. How free agency plays out, and what they do with Carmelo, will be the two biggest determining factors for what comes next in Madison Square Garden.