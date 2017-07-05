The Miami Heat announced the end of an era yesterday as they revealed Chris Bosh would be waived by the team after seven years with the franchise.

Bosh had helped create history at Miami, as he alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade brought two NBA Championships to the city after Finals series wins during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

However, for almost the past three years, the 33-year-old's career has been halted due to blood-clot issues, leading to the Heat to make the unfortunate decision of waiving the future Hall of Famer.

Pat Riley, the president of the Heat, said on the team's website: “Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami. And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami Heat.

"We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships. He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise.

"The number '1' will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters. Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami Heat family."

Bosh went to Twitter to thank the team and fans for their support over the years.

Heat and NBA fans voiced their thanks towards Bosh for his services to the sport as well.

Being an 11-time All-Star and after averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in his career, the future is still uncertain for Bosh. Fans would love to see him back playing in the NBA, but whether it would be the right thing for him to do remains unclear, especially after recent health issues.

If Bosh does want to play again now that he is a free agent, he would have to be cleared by a team doctor in order to do so.