GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Matt Adams.

Watch: Astros try to catch Braves sleeping - end up running into two outs instead

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Baseball is a funny sport in that no two games are the same and fans may see something unusual on any given night.

Atlanta Braves fans were treated to a wild play on Tuesday night while watching their team take on the red-hot Houston Astros.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Astros already held a 6-0 lead and had the bases loaded, chasing Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb. In came reliever Luke Jackson and the odd play ensued.

Article continues below

As you can see in the video below, Houston catcher Brian McCann scorches a ground ball to Matt Adams at first base with one out and the bases loaded. Adams bobbles the ball and just barely manages to flip it to Jackson in time.

Jackson, who caught the ball awkwardly, takes his time recovering from the play, during which time Carlos Correa sees an opportunity and sprints for home plate. Jackson, however, gathers himself just in time to fire a strike home to catch Correa for the third and final out of the inning:

The Astros did manage to score one run on the play, but Jackson's quick recovery prevented it from getting even worse for Atlanta, though the Braves eventually went on to lose in a lopsided 16-4 beatdown.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

For the Astros, the awkward double play was about the only thing that went wrong on Tuesday night, as they continued their incredible stretch of dominance:

"We had a good game," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told MLB.com. "There was a lot that happened tonight positively for us. We did a little bit of everything right. When we get going and the whole lineup contributes - [and] our starter Peacock was exceptional - we just continued to go at them."

The Astros improved to an MLB-best 57-27 on the season and lead the American League West division by a whopping 16 games.

Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres

Newcomb, who gave up seven runs in 3.1 innings of work, said the Astros' lineup is deadly when you don't have your best stuff on the mound:

"I fell behind some hitters and made some good pitches that they hit also at times," Newcomb said. "It was one of those nights where it was a good lineup and they hit some pitches that weren't maybe perfect but off from where they should've been. I just chalk it up to a good lineup as I didn't make all the pitches I should've and it didn't go well."

After the loss, the Braves are now 40-42 and in second place in the NL East, trailing the first-place Washington Nationals by nine games.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB World Series
Atlanta Braves
Houston Astros
MLB
MLB American League
MLB National League
MLB Playoffs

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again