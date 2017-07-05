Baseball is a funny sport in that no two games are the same and fans may see something unusual on any given night.

Atlanta Braves fans were treated to a wild play on Tuesday night while watching their team take on the red-hot Houston Astros.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Astros already held a 6-0 lead and had the bases loaded, chasing Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb. In came reliever Luke Jackson and the odd play ensued.

As you can see in the video below, Houston catcher Brian McCann scorches a ground ball to Matt Adams at first base with one out and the bases loaded. Adams bobbles the ball and just barely manages to flip it to Jackson in time.

Jackson, who caught the ball awkwardly, takes his time recovering from the play, during which time Carlos Correa sees an opportunity and sprints for home plate. Jackson, however, gathers himself just in time to fire a strike home to catch Correa for the third and final out of the inning:

The Astros did manage to score one run on the play, but Jackson's quick recovery prevented it from getting even worse for Atlanta, though the Braves eventually went on to lose in a lopsided 16-4 beatdown.

For the Astros, the awkward double play was about the only thing that went wrong on Tuesday night, as they continued their incredible stretch of dominance:

"We had a good game," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told MLB.com. "There was a lot that happened tonight positively for us. We did a little bit of everything right. When we get going and the whole lineup contributes - [and] our starter Peacock was exceptional - we just continued to go at them."

The Astros improved to an MLB-best 57-27 on the season and lead the American League West division by a whopping 16 games.

Newcomb, who gave up seven runs in 3.1 innings of work, said the Astros' lineup is deadly when you don't have your best stuff on the mound:

"I fell behind some hitters and made some good pitches that they hit also at times," Newcomb said. "It was one of those nights where it was a good lineup and they hit some pitches that weren't maybe perfect but off from where they should've been. I just chalk it up to a good lineup as I didn't make all the pitches I should've and it didn't go well."

After the loss, the Braves are now 40-42 and in second place in the NL East, trailing the first-place Washington Nationals by nine games.

