Stoke City have made their second foray into the summer transfer market with the arrival of Josh Tymon from Hull.

Tymon follows Darren Fletcher through the doors of the bet365 Stadium and has signed a five-year deal with the Potters.

The 18-year-old made just five appearances towards the end of last season but clearly impressed Mark Hughes enough to offer the youngster a lengthy contract.

Tymon, who has already represented England at three different age groups, was on a scholarship deal with Hull, however, opted to turn down an extended stay with his hometown club.

The Tigers will still require a fee from Stoke because of Tymon's age and the role they played in his development, although no specifics have yet been released.

It might not look like one of the most glamourous deals you'll see this summer - mainly because it isn't - but it still caught our attention because of the way Stoke announced the confirmation.

These days, clubs like to use creative ways to engage with their supporters for transfer announcements but the social media team at Stoke might have taken it a step too far.

The Potters initially posted a fairly ambiguous tweet on Wednesday afternoon which simply read: "SIGN SOMEONE STOKE!!!"

They then left fans to stew over what it meant or what was about to happen until the 'big' reveal was posted 10 minutes later.

So it turns out Tymon was actually responsible for sending out the original tweet...

You'll certainly go a long way to find a worse announcement method this summer.

Even Tymon doesn't look very impressed as the camera zooms out.

Understandably, there were plenty of Stoke supporters who shared our utter bewilderment. Here are some of the replies:

After the very dodgy announcement, Hull's vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: "I believe he will one day be a full England international and I take pride in the work the club has done to make that possible.

"This also makes it even more difficult to take having invested so heavily in his development through the excellent academy set-up we have. We had hoped that Josh would remain with us to realise his potential."

