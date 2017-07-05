Arsenal fans are absolutely buzzing right now.

Following a season where the Gunners missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 1996 - even if they did win the FA Cup - big changes were needed.

And Arsene Wenger has delivered. Not only has he brought in Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04 on a free, but he's also broken Arsenal's transfer record by signing Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.

Article continues below

Ever since Robin van Persie's controversial move to Manchester United in 2012, Arsenal have craved a world-class striker capable of scoring 20+ goals per season.

Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez have all arrived over the past five years to try and fill the void but, in all honesty, they haven't.

Article continues below

What Lacazette ultimately represents for Arsenal is a deadly finisher with pace to frighten any Premier League defence.

The 26-year-old terrorised Ligue 1 last season, scoring 28 goals in 30 games, adding to the 63 league goals he scored in the previous three campaigns.

Arsenal have now put fans out of their misery by making an official announcement on Twitter, as you can see in the below tweets.

#LacaNewSigning hasn't exactly got the best ring to it, but Arsenal fans won't care.

What they will care about are the details behind Lacazette's arrival, which BBC Sport's David Ornstein has now revealed on Twitter.

According to the revered Ornstein, who specialises in Arsenal-related transfer news, Lacazette has joined for a club record €53 million, which equates to approximately £46.5 million.

That fee will rise to €60 million (£52 million) and Ornstein also reports that Lacazette has signed a lucrative five-year deal.

The France international's weekly wages haven't yet been revealed, but he's expected to become Arsenal's highest earner - for now.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's futures at the Emirates Stadium still haven't been resolved, but they're due to be offered new deals worth in excess of £250,000-per-week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms