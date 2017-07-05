The Boston Celtics are always in the mix when it's trade rumor time, and the NBA offseason is filled with reports of players being traded every summer.

Boston is coming off of an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Finals, looking to capitalize on the mix of of veteran talent and young players and assets to be one of the best teams in the league. Going up against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers means going all out to get there.

That's why the Celtics have reportedly been busy on the trade market, now linked to a franchise player that could be ready for a change of scenery from the Western Conference. The three-time All-Star Boston has eyes for would be a perfect fit for head coach Brad Stevens.

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't been "The Memphis Grizzlies" for years, no longer the Grit 'n' Grind team that was feared in the West. Gasol and Zach Randolph have gotten older, as has Tony Allen, and the team has struggled to add any significant players outside of their "Big Three" for years.

Now, Boston could be interested in using some of its well-preserved assets to make Gasol a Celtic, according to Chris Mannix of The Vertical. The Celtics making a play to try and trade for Gasol could be next on general manager Danny Ainge's agenda, league executives told The Vertical.

Gasol would give the Celtics an insane frontcourt duo with Al Horford and would definitely give them some of the additional talent they need to get over the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors hump. Marc's a top-notch defender, brilliant passer and gifted scorer that can hit the 15-footer.

Those factors make him an ideal fit for head coach Brad Stevens, who's both crafty and strategic. Gasol would give Stevens a fantastic tool within his offensive and defensive schemes, and Marc would be looking at a much brighter future than the current direction Memphis is heading.

Trade rumors are just rumors, though, and it's unclear how likely something like this could happen. It'd make sense for both sides to be ready to move on, but Boston might be unwilling to part with enough in a deal to land the 32-year-old center.

Teams across the NBA are preparing for another crack at Cleveland and Golden State, and Boston would be one step closer to being the next team to beat should they have Gasol on board as well.