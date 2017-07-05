GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Fifa 18.

How to get hold of a FUTTIES pink card on FIFA 17

FIFA 17 gamers are starting to turn their attentions to FIFA 18 ahead of the start of the new football season.

However, before you chuck away your FIFA 17 disc and prepare for the release the new game, EA Sports have a special promotion on the way.

Of course, we’re talking about FUTTIES.

If you don’t know, FUTTIES are special in-form cards that are chosen by the community of FIFA players.

The promotion begins on Friday July 7 and will end on August 18.

Those players that receive the most votes in each category will be awarded with a pink FUT card with enhanced stats.

These FUTTIES are untradeable and will have no effect on the market.

The special promotion will last six weeks, meaning 30 get a pink card across the 10 categories.

FUTTIES categories

The categories are:

Brick Wall – Best goalkeeper
Get Stuck In – Best tackler
Skiller’s Delight – Best skiller
Pot Shots – Best long distance finisher
Head First – Best at headers
Two Footed Master – Best weak foot
One Club Man – Most loyal
Engine Room – Best workrate
Most Improved – Biggest year on year improvement
The Maestro – Most creative player
Class is Permanent – Best return to form

It’s hard to predict exactly which players will be featured but it’s believed that legends such as Francesco Totti, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Frank Lampard and Philipp Lahm could be involved.

How do you get hold of one?

But the all-important question - how can you get hold of one?

Well, first of all, you’ll have to complete a FUTTIES Nomination Squad Building Challenge. You will then get a pink FUTTIES nominee item with the regular stats of the player you voted for.

As mentioned, the player with the most votes will then win each category. He will then become available with enhanced stats.

You will need to complete a separate Winner Squad Building Challenge to get your hands on this card.

According to FIFAuteam, ratings and attributes of the FIFA 17 FUTTIES cards are usually boosted by “one or two points” compared to their previous OTW/MOTM/iMOTM/Hero cards.

The strategy to get a legend

And a Reddit fan, as per Dream Team, has produced a strategy to prepare gamers for the Squad Building Challenegers if any of the aforementioned players do, in fact, feature.

Here’s what he recommends:

- Francesco Totti: 89 rated squad | 40 chemistry | A squad with lots of informs and special cards

Insight: Possibly a squad with a few AS Roma players but don’t over invest as that’s what everyone is doing

- Steven Gerrard: 88 rated squad | 40 chemistry | A squad with lots of special cards and FUT Champs players

Insight: Past club - Liverpool. Could need some Liverpool informs maybe or some English ones.

- Xabi Alonso: 88 rated squad | 40 chemistry | Lots of special cards

Insight: You may need players from his past clubs (Liverpool, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich).

Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Frank Lampard: 87 rated squad | 40 chemistry | Special card squad

Insight: Again, you may need players from his past clubs

Philipp Lahm: 89 rated squad | 40 chemistry | Special squad

Insight: You’ll almost certainly need Bayern Munich cards.

