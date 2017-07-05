If you have been paying close attention to SmackDown Live these past couple of weeks, you may have been worried about the current state of former Tag Team Champs American Alpha.

Lately, one-half of the former championship team, Chad Gable, has been competing in singles competition without longtime partner Jason Jordan by his side. On yesterday's (Tues. July 4, 2017) episode of SmackDown Live, Gable competed in a one-on-one match against former WWE Champion AJ Styles, and what a match it was. It essentially stole the show as both men but on a tremendous performance in between the ropes.

Gable has been able to showcase what he can do as a singles competitor, not only in the ring, but outside as well. Prior to their match, Gable and Styles had a brief encounter backstage with SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Article continues below

Bryan announced Gable and Styles would be going one-on-one for the opportunity to compete in the Battle Royal at the end of the night to determine the new No. 1-contender for Kevin Owens' United States Championship.

Styles stated that he wasn't afraid of a little competition, to which Gable responded "I'm more than just a little competition." Although Gable was unsuccessful in the match, he truly proved he could hang with the best of them when given the opportunity.

Article continues below

As for his partnership with Jordan, Gable spoke to WWE in an exclusive backstage interview and noted that American Alpha is very much alive and is on the hunt for competition (quotes via IWNerd):

“We thrive on competition, that’s who American Alpha is. We want competition. We had our run with the titles. There are other guys in the hunt right now and we got kind of pushed to the back of the line.

"However that works, that’s fine. All we want is competition in the meantime. Jason knows it, I know it, we support each other 100-percent, and we’re good. Wait until Jason gets his chance — he’s going to show the exact same thing I did.

"We can hang with any single guy on this roster, not just any tag team like we’ve proven, any single guy”

What are your thoughts on Jason Jordan missing SmackDown Live last night? Would you like to see them continue as a tag team? Or instead see the pair go their separate ways? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms