GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

WWE's SummerSlam booking changes may have nixed epic dream match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE had this whole big year planned for Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion, but those plans appeared to be scrapped, along with a big matchup that fans were dying to see.

This Sunday at Monday Night RAW's exclusive Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, The Beast is expected to put his Universal title on the line in the main event of the show against Samoa Joe.

Lesnar is then speculated to put the Universal Championship on the line again when he faces Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next month, which has been brought forward from its original booking slot of WrestleMania 34 next year.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The fact the hyped up rematch between The Beast and The Big Dog has been brought forward by eight months has drastically changed how the Universal title picture will be booked for the rest of 2017, as Reigns is rumored to win the Championship at WWE's biggest party of the summer.

The fact that the former Shield member could now be winning the Universal title at SummerSlam and not WrestleMania means we may no longer be treated to some epic championship matches that were teased for Lesnar a few months ago, which were Lesnar vs Seth Rollins, Lesnar vs Braun Strowman, and Lesnar vs Finn Balor.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

WWE's rumoured booking for Reigns vs Strowman at GBOF hints at huge SummerSlam plans [W.O.N.]

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, via IWNerd, Dave Meltzer said due to booking as of late, it no longer looks like WWE is going in the direction of giving The Demon King a Universal Championship shot later on this year.

This is such a shame as it will be robbing WWE fans of a feud which they have never seen before between Balor and Lesnar, which would have been very entertaining and interesting to watch unfold.

p1bk9qhvo33f3o41va81dtf1solf.jpg

Meltzer couldn't confirm that it has been nixed completely, but he did say it doesn't look like the company is going in that direction. Hopefully, The Demon King vs The Beast does happen one day, but it doesn't look like it is going to happen in 2017.

Would you like to see Finn Balor take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
SummerSlam
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Watch: The Usos make X-Rated quip on SmackDown - WWE trying to edit it from history

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Twitter can't believe the wages Everton will pay Wayne Rooney after he agrees deal

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Man United finally make huge bid for Alvaro Morata - Real have responded [Goal]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Arsene Wenger to make a move for £80m-rated player after Lacazette deal [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again