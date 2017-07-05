WWE had this whole big year planned for Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion, but those plans appeared to be scrapped, along with a big matchup that fans were dying to see.

This Sunday at Monday Night RAW's exclusive Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, The Beast is expected to put his Universal title on the line in the main event of the show against Samoa Joe.

Lesnar is then speculated to put the Universal Championship on the line again when he faces Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next month, which has been brought forward from its original booking slot of WrestleMania 34 next year.

The fact the hyped up rematch between The Beast and The Big Dog has been brought forward by eight months has drastically changed how the Universal title picture will be booked for the rest of 2017, as Reigns is rumored to win the Championship at WWE's biggest party of the summer.

The fact that the former Shield member could now be winning the Universal title at SummerSlam and not WrestleMania means we may no longer be treated to some epic championship matches that were teased for Lesnar a few months ago, which were Lesnar vs Seth Rollins, Lesnar vs Braun Strowman, and Lesnar vs Finn Balor.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, via IWNerd, Dave Meltzer said due to booking as of late, it no longer looks like WWE is going in the direction of giving The Demon King a Universal Championship shot later on this year.

This is such a shame as it will be robbing WWE fans of a feud which they have never seen before between Balor and Lesnar, which would have been very entertaining and interesting to watch unfold.

Meltzer couldn't confirm that it has been nixed completely, but he did say it doesn't look like the company is going in that direction. Hopefully, The Demon King vs The Beast does happen one day, but it doesn't look like it is going to happen in 2017.

